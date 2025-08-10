UAE calls for end to Sudan civil war as 'deliberate propaganda' campaign hampers peace efforts

The UAE on Sunday issued a renewed call for an end to the deadly civil conflict in Sudan amid a rise in “deliberate propaganda” which it said served to undermine hopes of a ceasefire.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Emirates said it stood with the Sudanese people in their “pursuit of peace, stability, and a dignified future”.

The ministry said that it has backed regional and international efforts to halt a war which has raged since April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the rival Rapid Support Forces.

“Since the onset of the civil war, the UAE has consistently supported regional and international efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire, protect civilians, and ensure accountability for violations committed by all warring parties,” the ministry statement said.

“The UAE remains committed to a civilian-led process that places the needs of the Sudanese people above the interests of any faction.”

The country is now effectively split into two parts, with the army holding Port Sudan and Khartoum, and the RSF holding the south.

The UAE said it had noted a “marked increase” in misinformation from the Port Sudan Authority, which represents the Sudanese army.

“These escalating fabrications form part of a calculated pattern of deflection – shifting blame to others to evade responsibility for its own actions – intended to prolong the war and obstruct a genuine peace process,” the ministry said.

The UAE has in recent days rejected allegations made by the Port Sudan Authority over its role in the civil war.

In recent days, the Sudanese army-linked government accused the UAE of hiring Colombian mercenaries to be sent to Darfur in support of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The UAE on Thursday refuted a claim made by Sudan’s military that it destroyed an Emirati plane carrying Colombian mercenaries into the country.

“The UAE reaffirms its unwavering commitment to working closely with partners to foster dialogue, mobilise international support, and contribute to initiatives that address the humanitarian crisis and lay the groundwork for sustainable peace,” the ministry said.

“These efforts will assist in building a secure and stable future for Sudan that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for peace and development.

About 150,000 people are estimated to have been killed during the war, with 12 million Sudanese displaced.

The UN said in 2024 that both sides may have committed war crimes.

In June, the UAE announced it would allow Sudanese citizens with less than six months left on their passports to obtain or renew residency visas in a show of solidarity at a time of war in their homeland.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) said the decision was aimed to help people regularise their status in the face of “exceptional circumstances”.

Applicants must typically have at least six months remaining on their passport to secure residency in the Emirates.

The civil war in Sudan has hampered the efforts of its citizens based overseas to renew their passports.

