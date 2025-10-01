Sudan warns of flood risk after Nile water levels rise

Authorities in Sudan have issued a flood alert after the level of the Nile river and its tributaries rose to dangerous levels.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation said water levels had risen in six of the country's 18 states, including the capital Khartoum.

Residents were advised to protect themselves and their property.

Sudan is prone to destructive flooding in August and September due to heavy rainfall in parts of the country and the highlands of neighbouring Ethiopia, where the Nile's main tributary, the Blue Nile, originates.

Floods in the last few years have caused widespread material damage, killed dozens and reduced the power output from a string of hydroelectric dams built on the Blue Nile.

The flooding is made worse by the fragility of Sudan's infrastructure that has been significantly damaged by the two-year civil war that has ravaged the country.

Besides Khartoum, the states named as being at risk are Blue Nile, Sennar, Al Jazeera, Nile River and White Nile.

In Egypt, Sudan's neighbour and fellow Nile nation, state media said the rising water levels and flood threats were caused by Ethiopia's “mismanagement” of the large Blue Nile dam it built near the Sudanese border.

Egypt and Sudan have been trying without success for a decade to persuade Ethiopia to accept a legally binding agreement on the running of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

While Sudan has consistently maintained it needed information on how the dam is being run, Egypt has viewed it as an existential threat, warning that any reduction in its share of the Nile water would cost hundreds of thousands of farming jobs and disrupt its delicate food balance.

The Blue and White Niles meet in Khartoum before moving north to Egypt through the deserts of northern Sudan.

One of the world's driest nations, Egypt depends on the Nile for almost all of its fresh water needs.

Look%20Both%20Ways %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Wanuri%20Kahiu%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Lili%20Reinhart%2C%20Danny%20Ramirez%2C%20David%20Corenswet%2C%20Luke%20Wilson%2C%20Nia%20Long%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

if you go Getting there Etihad (Etihad.com), Emirates (emirates.com) and Air France (www.airfrance.com) fly to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport, from Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively. Return flights cost from around Dh3,785. It takes about 40 minutes to get from Paris to Compiègne by train, with return tickets costing €19. The Glade of the Armistice is 6.6km east of the railway station. Staying there On a handsome, tree-lined street near the Chateau’s park, La Parenthèse du Rond Royal (laparenthesedurondroyal.com) offers spacious b&b accommodation with thoughtful design touches. Lots of natural woods, old fashioned travelling trunks as decoration and multi-nozzle showers are part of the look, while there are free bikes for those who want to cycle to the glade. Prices start at €120 a night. More information: musee-armistice-14-18.fr ; compiegne-tourisme.fr; uk.france.fr

UAE squad Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Emily Thomas, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) Udeni Kuruppuarachchige, Vaishnave Mahesh.

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – First ODI

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

WWE Super ShowDown results Seth Rollins beat Baron Corbin to retain his WWE Universal title Finn Balor defeated Andrade to stay WWE Intercontinental Championship Shane McMahon defeated Roman Reigns Lars Sullivan won by disqualification against Lucha House Party Randy Orton beats Triple H Braun Strowman beats Bobby Lashley Kofi Kingston wins against Dolph Zigggler to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Mansoor Al Shehail won the 50-man Battle Royal The Undertaker beat Goldberg