Ethiopia says building of controversial Nile dam that began in 2011 now complete

Construction of Ethiopia’s controversial Nile dam is complete and Egypt and Sudan, downstream nations that vigorously opposed it, are invited to its inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday.

Egypt and Sudan have opposed the hydroelectric $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (Gerd) since construction began 14 years ago.

Egypt is concerned that the dam on the Blue Nile, the larger tributary, could reduce its share of the river's water which provides almost all of its freshwater needs. It has called the dam an existential threat, arguing that any drop in its water share will wipe out millions of farming jobs and ruin its delicate food balance.

Sudan is alarmed that any structural damage to the dam would leave large parts of the country underwater. It has also complained that Addis Ababa was not sharing data on the dam's operation.

The Nile running though Cairo. Hamza Hendawi / The National

The two countries, which have yet to comment on Mr Abiy's announcement, have engaged in years of fruitless negotiations with Ethiopia to reach a legally binding agreement on the filling and operation of the dam.

Their criticism of Addis Ababa over the Gerd has been toned down in the past two years. Sudan has been mired in a devastating civil war since April 2023, while Egypt has not felt any impact from the filling of the dam, thanks to plentiful rain on the Ethiopian highlands that have kept the Nile bountiful.

With the reservoir now filled to capacity, Egypt's main concern is how much water Addis Ababa will allow to flow downstream during severe drought.

"The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is now complete and we are preparing for its official inauguration," Mr Abiy wrote on X on Thursday.

"While there are those who believe it should be disrupted before that moment, we reaffirm our commitment: the dam will be inaugurated. To our neighbours downstream – Egypt and Sudan – our message is clear: the Renaissance Dam is not a threat but a shared opportunity."

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said preparations were under way for the Gerd's official inauguration. EPA

Ethiopia has maintained that the dam does not pose a threat to anyone and is vital for its own development. It has said electricity generated by the dam would be available to neighbouring nations, including Sudan.

The dam, which stands near the Sudan border, began producing power in 2022 and is expected ultimately to create more than 6,000 megawatts of electricity – double Ethiopia’s current output and enough to make the East African nation of 120 million people a net energy exporter.

Mr Abiy said the dam was a symbol of regional co-operation and mutual benefit. "Ethiopia remains committed to ensuring that our growth does not come at the expense of our Egyptian and Sudanese brothers and sisters," he said.

"Ethiopia remains ready and willing to engage constructively with downstream countries. We extend an open invitation to the governments and peoples of Egypt, Sudan and all Nile Basin nations to join us in celebrating this historic milestone – Ethiopia’s Renaissance – in September."

