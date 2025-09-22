People line up for meals in El Fasher in August. Dozens were killed in a drone strike at a mosque in the city on Friday. AFP
News

UAE

UAE condemns deadly attack on Sudan mosque and issues renewed call for peace

Ministry of Foreign Affairs said strike represented a 'fragrant violation' of humanitarian law

The National

September 22, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The UAE has strongly condemned an attack on a mosque in Sudan during Friday prayers when at least 70 people were reported to have been killed.

The drone strike was the responsibility of the Rapid Support Forces in the western city of El Fasher, which the paramilitary group is trying to seize from the army.

The deadly civil war between the RSF and the army, which began in April 2023 after growing tension between their leaders, has devastated Sudan and created a humanitarian crisis.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed, more than 13 million displaced from their homes, and left about 25 million – half the population – facing acute hunger.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack “constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law”.

The ministry urged the two factions to abide by the Jeddah Declaration, an agreement signed in 2023 to safeguard the lives of civilians caught up in the conflict.

The ministry underlined the UAE's “unwavering commitment to supporting efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict” and stressed the importance of an immediate ceasefire.

It reiterated its rejection of all forms of extremism and terrorism that make violence worse.

It expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the people of Sudan over the tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Updated: September 22, 2025, 5:02 PM`