UAE condemns deadly attack on Sudan mosque and issues renewed call for peace

The UAE has strongly condemned an attack on a mosque in Sudan during Friday prayers when at least 70 people were reported to have been killed.

The drone strike was the responsibility of the Rapid Support Forces in the western city of El Fasher, which the paramilitary group is trying to seize from the army.

The deadly civil war between the RSF and the army, which began in April 2023 after growing tension between their leaders, has devastated Sudan and created a humanitarian crisis.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed, more than 13 million displaced from their homes, and left about 25 million – half the population – facing acute hunger.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack “constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law”.

The ministry urged the two factions to abide by the Jeddah Declaration, an agreement signed in 2023 to safeguard the lives of civilians caught up in the conflict.

The ministry underlined the UAE's “unwavering commitment to supporting efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict” and stressed the importance of an immediate ceasefire.

It reiterated its rejection of all forms of extremism and terrorism that make violence worse.

It expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the people of Sudan over the tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

THE SPECS Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury Engine: 3.6L V-6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 367Nm Price: Dh280,000

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas Starring: Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Directors: Min Geun, Oh Yoon-Dong Rating: 3/5

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Gifts exchanged King Charles - replica of President Eisenhower Sword

Queen Camilla - Tiffany & Co vintage 18-carat gold, diamond and ruby flower brooch

Donald Trump - hand-bound leather book with Declaration of Independence

Melania Trump - personalised Anya Hindmarch handbag

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5