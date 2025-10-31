UAE condemns 'heinous attacks' against civilians in Sudan's El Fasher

The United Arab Emirates condemned attacks carried out against civilians in the city of El Fasher in North Darfur, announcing an additional $100 million to support humanitarian operations in the war-torn area.

"The United Arab Emirates condemns the heinous attacks against civilians in El Fasher, in blatant violation of international humanitarian law," the country's permanent representative to the UN, Mohamed Abushahab, told the Security Council on Thursday, calling for those responsible to be held accountable.

"The warring parties must fully comply with International Humanitarian Law, including providing humanitarian corridors and safe passage and allowing and facilitating rapid and unhindered humanitarian aid," he added.

World must speak with Sudan's civilians, not their tormentors, UAE envoy tells UN 00:36

The Rapid Support Forces' (RSF) takeover of El Fasher has sparked widespread concern as reports and footage of attacks against civilians have emerged. Gen Mohamed Dagalo, commander of the paramilitary group, acknowledged in a video broadcast on Wednesday that his men committed "abuses".

The UN Security Council condemned the RSF assault on the city. In a statement, council members expressed grave concern over the escalating violence and urged all sides to protect civilians and respect international law. They also called for accountability for those responsible for violations.

"The unfolding horrors on the ground reaffirm that the only viable solution lies in a genuine transitional process – one that leads to an independent civilian-led government that is not controlled by either of the warring parties, " Mr Abushahab said.

"The world must speak with Sudan’s civilians, not their tormentors," he stated, reiterating that neither the army nor the RSF should take part in a future Sudanese government.

The RSF’s seizure of El Fasher has fuelled fears that Africa’s third-largest country could once again fragment, with the paramilitary force controlling Darfur while the army retains power in Khartoum and the nation’s northern and eastern regions. Almost 15 years ago, oil-rich South Sudan broke away after decades of civil war.

Mr Abushahab dismissed accusations by Sudan's UN envoy against the UAE. "For more than two years, my country, the United Arab Emirates, regardless of the lies repeated here, has been clear both the [Sudanese army] and the RSF has disqualified themselves from shaping Sudan's future.”

The UAE – together with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the US – have been pushing for a ceasefire in Sudan. A new peace proposal by the countries, known as the Quad, called for an initial three-month truce followed by a return to civilian rule in which the Muslim Brotherhood is kept out of power. The Sudanese army rejected the proposal.

"The SAF has sabotaged every credible peace effort, its intransigence has led to the catastrophe that we are witnessing today," Mr Abushahab stated. "It derailed and dismissed every peace effort and only a few days ago in Washington, it rejected a proposal for a nationwide ceasefire before discussions even began."

The US hosted officials from the Quad countries over the weekend but the meetings ended without producing tangible results. "The members reaffirmed their commitment to the September 12 ministerial statement and agreed to establish a Joint Operational Committee to strengthen co-ordination on urgent priorities," Massad Boulos, a senior adviser to the White House on Arab and African affairs, wrote on social media at the time.

The UAE has been a key provider of humanitarian aid to the war-torn country. Mr Abushahab announced that an additional $100 million would be put forward to support "life-saving humanitarian operations" in El Fasher.

The war in Sudan, which is midway through its third year, has killed tens of thousands and displaced at least 13 million people. About 30 million – more than half the population – are facing hunger, with famine declared in some areas, mainly in Darfur.

Both warring sides have been accused of crimes. The RSF has been accused by the UN and rights groups of war crimes, including a 2023 attack on another Darfur city, Geneina, where hundreds were killed and tens of thousands fled across the border to Chad.

The army also faces charges of war crimes, chiefly over indiscriminate shelling and killings of suspected collaborators in areas it has retaken from the RSF.

