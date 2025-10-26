Sudan's RSF says its fighters have captured army garrison in city of El Fashir

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said its fighters on Sunday captured the sole army garrison in the western city of El Fashir, completing its control over the entire Darfur region.

News of the garrison's fall into RSF hands comes 17 months after the paramilitary laid siege to the city in northern Darfur. It hands the army a strategic defeat that also enshrines the de facto division of Sudan.

The garrison is home to the army's 6th Division and its allied militiamen, which had been running short on supplies and had occasionally been receiving food and ammunition through army air drops.

The army had no immediate comment about the RSF announcement.

The capture of El Fashir comes as the war in Sudan is at the halfway point of its third year. The conflict has killed tens of thousands and displaced more than 13 million people.

Nearly 30 million others are said by the UN to be facing food shortages as a result of the war, which is essentially a fight for domination between army chief and de factor leader of Sudan Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and RSF commander Gen Mohamed Dagalo.

Al Shafie Ahmed reported from Kampala, Uganda

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5