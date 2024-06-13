UN Security Council demands end to El Fasher siege in Sudan's Darfur

The UN Security Council on Thursday adopted a UK-drafted resolution demanding an end to the siege of El Fasher in Sudan's Darfur region, where fighting between government and paramilitary forces has provoked a humanitarian crisis.

The measure, which won 14 votes in favour and an abstention from Russia, expresses “grave concern” over the spreading violence and reports that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces are carrying out “ethnically motivated violence” in the area.

It also calls for “an immediate halt to the fighting and for de-escalation in and around El Fasher”.

“The council demands that the Rapid Support Forces immediately stop the siege of El Fasher and that all sides step back from the brink,” warned Britain’s UN ambassador Barbara Woodward.

“An attack on the city would be catastrophic for the 1.5 million people sheltering in the city.”

Ms Woodward said the UK had introduced the resolution to help secure a localised ceasefire around El Fasher and support de-escalation across the country.

“Civilians need to be allowed to leave the city should they wish, and aid needs to get in,” she said.

The resolution highlights the need for full, rapid, safe and unhindered cross-border and cross-line humanitarian access.

It also calls on Sudanese authorities to increase co-operation with UN agencies and urgently reopen the border to help enable a significant increase in humanitarian assistance.

Women and children queue at the Zamzam displacement camp, close to El Fasher, in North Darfur, Sudan. MSF / Reuters

“The humanitarian needs of Sudan's population are severe, particularly across Darfur,” Ms Woodward told the council.

“This brutal and unjust conflict needs to end.”

The document also calls on member states to refrain from external interference and to comply with the Darfur arms embargo or face sanctions.

War has raged for more than a year between the Sudanese military under army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and the RSF, led by Gen Mohamed Dagalo.

El Fasher in North Darfur – which has been the site of fierce fighting since May 10 – is the only state capital in the vast western region not under RSF control and was previously a key humanitarian centre for a region now on the brink of famine.

Its only airport remains under the control of the army, which has resorted to delivering supplies to the local garrison and allies by plane because of the RSF’s siege of the city.

The Security Council previously demanded a ceasefire in March to mark Ramadan, but without any effect.

Louis Charbonneau, UN director at Human Rights Watch, said the adoption of the resolution on Thursday puts the Sudanese military and RSF “on notice that the world is watching”.

Mr Charbonneau urged the UN chief to urgently work with African Union member states to send a mission mandated to protect civilians.