Concerns over 'escalation' in Sudan war after RSF takes key western city

Fighting in Sudan's civil war could escalate further after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces overran the army base in the western city of El Fasher, analysts and the UN warned on Monday.

The RSF, which has been locked in a war against the army since April 2023, said on Sunday it had captured the garrison, the army's last foothold in the vast western region of Darfur.

The RSF also claimed to have captured the city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur province, where more than 250,000 people need humanitarian assistance.

"This represents a terrible escalation in the conflict," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said at a regional gathering in Malaysia. "The level of suffering that we are witnessing in Sudan is unbearable."

A satellite photo provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the area around the headquarters of the Sudanese army's 6th Division in El Fasher on Sunday. AP

The army has yet to comment on the status of El Fasher and the fate of the garrison, home to its 6th Division, which, together with allied militias and former rebels, has for months been fending off attacks by the RSF.

There were reports on Monday that army troops and their allies had taken up new defence lines and were engaged in battles against the RSF, according to the Resistance Committees in El Fasher, a grassroots group tracking the war.

It said the fighting was taking place around the airfield of the base, as well as on the western side of the city.

In a statement late on Sunday, the Humanitarian Research Lab at Yale University said it had identified activity that appeared to substantiate reports of the RSF taking prisoners in and around the airfield.

RSF fighters celebrating on the streets of El Fasher in Sudan's Darfur region after their capture of the city. AFP

Tom Fletcher, the UN emergency relief co-ordinator, expressed “deep alarm” at reports of civilian casualties and forced displacement in the city.

“Hundreds of thousands of civilians are trapped and terrified – shelled, starving, and without access to food, health care or safety,” he said. Mr Fletcher called for “safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access” to help those who remained in the city.

El Fasher has been the focus of Sudan's civil war since the army drove the RSF out of the capital and central Sudan this year. With its capture, the RSF now has full control over Darfur, a region the size of France, where it has set up a government of its own based in the city of Nyala.

The RSF also controls parts of Kordofan to the south-west, which analysts believe will be the next theatre of the war. Besides Khartoum and central Sudan, the army also controls the eastern and northern regions.

An army-backed government sits in the city of Port Sudan on the Red Sea, hundreds of kilometres from the nearest RSF positions, although its main infrastructure sites, including the airport and large fuel tanks, were targeted by RSF drones earlier this year.

RSF leader Gen Mohamed Dagalo. AP

"The RSF has now tightened its control over Darfur and is in a better position to make gains in Kordofan," said Saeed Samy, a US-based Sudan expert. "Its loss is a body blow to the army. That, in turn, will escalate the war and I expect the army to launch an intense aerial campaign against the RSF there."

"Besides being a significant political and military victory, it's a symbolic one," said Mr Samy, who cited the history of the city as the traditional seat of the Sultan of the Fur, one of Sudan's largest and oldest tribes.

"Moreover, El Fasher has always been viewed as the capital of the whole of Darfur, not just North Darfur."

Another analyst, retired Sudanese Brig Gen Montassar Negmeldeen, also predicted that the war will escalate after the fall of El Fasher, with most future fighting taking place in Kordofan.

"The performance of the army in Darfur has been weak and its men there had not been sufficiently supplied," he said. "The loss of El Fasher will be remembered as a shameful chapter in the army's history because of what the city means."

Sudan's army chief and de facto ruler Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan once counted Gen Dagalo as an ally. AFP

The root cause of Sudan's civil war is the rivalry between army chief and de facto ruler of Sudan Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and his one-time ally Gen Mohamed Dagalo, the RSF commander.

Their disagreement over the assimilation of the paramilitary into the armed forces was at the heart of the quarrel that boiled over into open warfare in April 2023.

The war has killed tens of thousands and displaced more than 13 million. The UN's latest figures show that about 30 million people – more than half the population − are facing hunger, with famine afflicting some areas, mostly in Darfur.

The RSF and the army stand accused of war crimes, including ethnic cleansing, sexual assaults, indiscriminate shelling and extrajudicial executions, and their leaders have been placed under sanctions by the US.

Al Shafie Ahmed contributed to this report from Kampala, Uganda.

