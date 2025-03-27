Women in Port Sudan celebrate the Sudanese army's recapture of the capital Khartoum from the Rapid Support Forces. Reuters
Women in Port Sudan celebrate the Sudanese army's recapture of the capital Khartoum from the Rapid Support Forces. Reuters

News

MENA

Khartoum quiet after Al Burhan declares Sudan's capital free of Rapid Support Forces

Small crowds greet troops and volunteers, while others are sceptical that Dagalo’s forces have retreated to Darfur

Hamza Hendawi
Al Shafie Ahmed
Cairo

March 27, 2025