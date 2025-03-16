Gen Mohamed Dagalo, leader of Sudan's Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, says March 17 will be day of 'regret and grief' for the Sudanese army. Photo: Mohamed Daaglo / X
Gen Mohamed Dagalo, leader of Sudan's Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, says March 17 will be day of 'regret and grief' for the Sudanese army. Photo: Mohamed Daaglo / X

News

Sudan's RSF leader Dagalo threatens to march on government-controlled Port Sudan

Gen Mohamed Dagalo’s threat comes as heavy fighting is reported in central Khartoum

Hamza Hendawi
Al Shafie Ahmed
Cairo

March 16, 2025