UN raises concerns over widespread sexual violence in Sudan conflict

A 16-year-old rape victim rests on a mattress at a Unicef office in Sudan. The UN children's agency says the girl and her sister, 19, were kidnapped, beaten and raped by fighters for months before they escaped and learnt they were both pregnant. Unicef via AP

