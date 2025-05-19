Kamil Idris ran as an independent candidate for the Sudanese presidency in 2010. Reuters
Sudan’s army chief appoints ex-UN diplomat Kamil Idris as Prime Minister

Appointment by military-led government comes after army recaptured Khartoum and signals potential shift in governing of Sudan