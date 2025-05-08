Sudan's RSF expands drone offensive and attacks fuel depots in south

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sudan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sudan/">Sudan</a>'s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on Thursday attacked key installations in army-held areas for a fifth straight day, with drones hitting fuel depots in the southern city of Kosti and a naval base, witnesses said. The air force academy in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/07/rsf-targets-naval-base-in-fourth-drone-attack-on-port-sudan-in-as-many-days/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/07/rsf-targets-naval-base-in-fourth-drone-attack-on-port-sudan-in-as-many-days/">Port Sudan</a> was also attacked, they added. The witnesses said the attack on the fuel depots at Kosti started huge fires, sending a black cloud of smoke skywards. The assault on the naval base, the second since the attacks began on Sunday, triggered a series of explosions that rocked Port Sudan, they added. Anti-aircraft fire rang out in the city early in the morning when the drones struck, the witnesses said. The attacks are part of a campaign that began on Sunday when <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/07/uae-does-not-recognise-sudan-armys-move-to-cut-ties/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/07/uae-does-not-recognise-sudan-armys-move-to-cut-ties/">RSF</a> drones first struck Port Sudan, hitting the international airport, a military base, major fuel depots and the city's main power transformer. The attacks on Port Sudan marked a dramatic expansion of the two-year war between the RSF and the armed forces. The Red Sea city, home to Sudan's main port, had been spared the ravages of the conflict until Sunday. Port Sudan became the de facto capital of Sudan soon after the war broke out, when the RSF overran <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/03/sudans-refugees-face-terrifying-realities-on-return-to-war-ravaged-khartoum/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/03/sudans-refugees-face-terrifying-realities-on-return-to-war-ravaged-khartoum/">Khartoum</a>. Besides the military leadership and the government, Port Sudan is also home to diplomatic missions and serves as the centre for aid operations in the country, where about 26 million people face acute hunger. “The militia [RSF] launched another drone attack on the Flamingo Naval Base north of Port Sudan,” an army source told AFP on Thursday. UN chief <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/antonio-guterres/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/antonio-guterres/">Antonio Guterres</a> has warned the attacks “threaten to increase humanitarian needs and further complicate aid operations in the country”, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. In the southern White Nile state, RSF drones also struck fuel depots in the army-controlled city of Kosti, setting off massive fires, the witnesses said. The RSF has not commented on the attacks. The Sudan conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced some 13 million, according to UN figures. The war, which began as a power struggle between army chief <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abdel-fattah-al-burhan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abdel-fattah-al-burhan/">Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan</a> and RSF commander Gen Mohamed Dagalo, has spiralled into what the UN describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Besides the acute hunger facing millions, pockets of famine have also surfaced in several locations of the resource-rich but impoverished country. The war has effectively divided Sudan in two with the army controlling the north, east and centre – including the capital Khartoum – and the RSF dominating nearly all of Darfur in the west and parts of the south.