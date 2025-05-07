RSF targets naval base in fourth drone attack on Port Sudan in as many days

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sudan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sudan/">Sudan</a>'s wartime capital <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/06/rsf-drone-strike-hits-port-sudan-in-third-day-of-attacks/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/06/rsf-drone-strike-hits-port-sudan-in-third-day-of-attacks/">Port Sudan</a> woke up on Wednesday to the sound of explosions for the fourth consecutive day as the paramilitary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/05/icj-dismisses-sudans-case-against-the-uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/05/icj-dismisses-sudans-case-against-the-uae/">Rapid Support Forces</a> unleashed another wave of suicide drones on the city, witnesses said. They said explosions could be heard from several locations in the city on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/red-sea/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/red-sea/">Red Sea</a>, and also reported seeing fires and hearing anti-aircraft fire. The main target, the witnesses said, appeared to be the Flamingo naval base and the port of Suakin to the south. There was no immediate comment from the army or the RSF on Wednesday's attacks. Since Sunday, drones launched by the RSF have targeted key sites in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/04/rsf-launches-air-strike-on-military-base-inside-port-sudan-airport/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/04/rsf-launches-air-strike-on-military-base-inside-port-sudan-airport/">Port Sudan</a>, including the international airport, an air base, the port, major fuel depots and an army base. They have also hit a power transformer, causing a power cut across the city. The airport, the only one in Sudan that receives international commercial flights, was closed on Tuesday, but authorities said late in the day that it had been reopened. Khartoum airport has been closed since the war began. The drone attacks constitute a dramatic shift in the two-year war between the RSF and the armed forces. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 13 million, of whom three million have found refuge outside the country. The conflict has also created the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with about 26 million people – more than half the population – facing acute hunger as pockets of famine surfaced across much of the vast Afro-Arab nation. The attacks on Port Sudan would only make the Sudanese people “stronger, more patient and united,” army chief <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abdel-fattah-al-burhan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abdel-fattah-al-burhan/">Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan</a> told the nation in a televised address on Tuesday night. “I say to those who committed aggression against the Sudanese people that the day of reckoning will come and the people will be victorious at the end,” he said from Port Sudan. The RSF has yet to claim responsibility for the drone attacks. A statement by the paramilitary on Tuesday night made no mention of them, but said the armed forces and their Islamist allies constituted a threat to regional and international stability. Both Gen Al Burhan and RSF commander Gen Mohamed Dagalo profess to be fighting for the restoration of democratic rule and achieving economic prosperity in Africa's third-largest country. However, it is widely believed the two generals are fighting for political dominance. Port Sudan has been the nation's de facto capital since the RSF overran Khartoum, about 650km to the west, in the early days of the war. Port Sudan is home to the armed forces leadership, diplomatic missions and UN agencies. It is also home to hundreds of thousands of displaced Sudanese people.