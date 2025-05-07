UAE 'does not recognise' Sudan army's move to cut ties

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/">UAE</a> said on Wednesday it “does not recognise” a move by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sudan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sudan/">Sudan</a>'s army-led government to cut ties between the two countries. The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the army-backed authority operating from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/07/rsf-targets-naval-base-in-fourth-drone-attack-on-port-sudan-in-as-many-days/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/07/rsf-targets-naval-base-in-fourth-drone-attack-on-port-sudan-in-as-many-days/">Port Sudan</a> “does not represent the legitimate government of Sudan and its honourable people”. It described the move as a reaction to an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/05/icj-dismisses-sudans-case-against-the-uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/05/icj-dismisses-sudans-case-against-the-uae/">International Court of Justice ruling</a> on Monday dismissing a case against the UAE. The Sudanese Security and Defence Council said Sudan's embassy and consulate general in the UAE would be withdrawn as diplomatic relations are severed, according to a statement published by the Sudan News Agency. “The statement issued by the so-called 'Security and Defence Council' will not affect the deep-rooted and enduring ties between the UAE and the Republic of the Sudan, and their peoples,” the UAE ministry said on Wednesday. It said it rejected the “deplorable statements made by the Port Sudan Authority”, which it described as a “diversionary tactic aimed at undermining peace efforts and initiatives”. “The ministry underscored that Sudan and its people deserve a civilian-led government, independent of military control, that prioritises the interests of the Sudanese people; a leadership that does not kill half of its population, while starving and displacing the other half,” it added. Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/">President Sheikh Mohamed</a>, said the UAE “adheres to its historical relations with brotherly Sudan” and called for “independent civilian leadership” in the country. “The UAE also affirms its commitment to the generous Sudanese community and visitors, and its continued humanitarian efforts and support for the brotherly Sudanese people,” he said. Sudan accuses the UAE of supporting the Rapid Support Forces, the paramilitary group fighting against the Sudanese army in the civil war. The UAE denies any involvement in the conflict. Fighting has escalated in recent days as the RSF launches attacks on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/06/rsf-drone-strike-hits-port-sudan-in-third-day-of-attacks/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/06/rsf-drone-strike-hits-port-sudan-in-third-day-of-attacks/">Port Sudan</a>, home to Sudan's military-backed government. The paramilitary recently lost control of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/03/sudans-refugees-face-terrifying-realities-on-return-to-war-ravaged-khartoum/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/03/sudans-refugees-face-terrifying-realities-on-return-to-war-ravaged-khartoum/">Khartoum</a> to the armed forces, but still controls most of the vast western region of Darfur. The UN said thousands of people have been killed and more than eight million displaced during more than two years of fighting. It warned this week that attacks on Port Sudan were a “worrying development” as the area had remained a relative safe haven. The Sudanese defence council accused the UAE of supplying weapons to the RSF as the paramilitary's fortunes declined. The UAE has condemned the RSF's latest attacks as a “blatant violation of international law”. On Monday, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/05/icj-dismisses-sudans-case-against-the-uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/05/icj-dismisses-sudans-case-against-the-uae/">International Court of Justice dismissed a case</a> brought by Sudan against the UAE concerning the war. Judges in The Hague struck it off their list after concluding that they “manifestly lack jurisdiction”. The UAE said the court's decision was an “affirmation of the fact that this case was utterly baseless”. “The facts speak for themselves: the UAE bears no responsibility for the conflict in Sudan. On the contrary, the atrocities committed by the warring parties are well-documented,” said Reem Ketait, deputy assistant minister for political affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.