Sudan's army and the paramilitary RSF locked in fierce fighting near Omdurman

Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces are locked in fierce fighting in the south-western region of Kordofan and localities south and west of Omdurman, part of the capital's greater region, residents said on Wednesday.

The army and allied militias, they said, regained control on Tuesday night in the town of Al Khawai in western Kordofan, after the RSF captured it a week earlier.

Ahmed Hussein Mustafa, a spokesman for a joint, army-led force, said they ambushed a large contingent of RSF fighters on Tuesday, killing about 800 of them and seizing vehicles, weapons and ammunition.

There was no immediate reply from the RSF on Mr Mustafa's claim, but images shared online on Wednesday purported to show army troops and allied militiamen posing outside the town's main police station.

The authenticity of the images could not immediately be confirmed by The National.

The army-led contingent marched on to Kordofan from central Sudan and is believed to be en route to regain control of the RSF-held city of En Nahud before marching on to Darfur.

The RSF is in virtually total control of Darfur, with El Fasher being the only city still under army control. The RSF has been besieging the city since May last year, sparking heavy fighting that has sent hundreds of thousands of people fleeing to other parts of Darfur and created a steep humanitarian crisis.

The fighting in Kordofan, a vast region that lies in south-western Sudan, comes nearly two months after the army and its allies threw the RSF out of the Sudanese capital, which had been under the paramilitary's control since the early days of the country's two-year civil war.

The war has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced more than 13 million and left some 26 million facing acute hunger, with pockets of famine, many in Darfur, surfacing in many parts of the vast Afro-Arab nation of 50 million.

In Omdurman, heavy fighting has been raging for nearly a week between the RSF and the army, with the latter making modest gains in the face of stiff RSF resistance, according to witnesses and war-monitoring groups in the area.

They said the army and its allies on Tuesday captured two Omdurman districts - Al Jamia and Al Shaqla. The area is home to the campus of the Islamic University, where high rises had been used by RSF snipers to slow the advance of the troops and allied militiamen, they added.

Al Shafie Ahmed contributed to this report from Kampala, Uganda.

