How to prepare for the last 10 days of Ramadan

The last 10 days are considered the most spiritually significant part of Ramadan, as they include Laylat Al Qadr, believed to be the night the Quran was first revealed.

It begins on the 20th day of Ramadan, which falls on March 9 in the UAE. Those observing the holy month will notice longer nights, fuller mosques and more nocturnal routines.

That change of pace can be accommodated with thoughtful preparation as well as intention. Here are six ways to approach the final stretch.

1. Ease into a more nocturnal routine

Extended night prayers often continue well past midnight from the 20th day, and accumulated sleep debt can catch up with you.

Instead of abruptly forcing your body to adjust, begin tweaking your routine earlier in the week. If night prayers will keep you awake later, avoid stretching the evening further with unnecessary screentime or social visits. A short rest after work, where possible, can help offset the late nights and prevent exhaustion from building too quickly.

2. Push early morning and late afternoon meetings

As many attend additional prayers in the early hours of the morning, it is best to avoid scheduling unnecessary morning meetings during this period. The same applies to events in the late afternoon where possible, as those fasting prepare to head home for iftar.

3. Prioritise tasks at work

If you know your nights will be longer, reduce avoidable pressure during the workday.

Move non-essential commitments and finish more complex tasks before the final week where possible. Avoid stacking your calendar simply because there is space.

The final stretch can feel physically demanding, so it is sensible not to overload yourself if you can help it.

4. Scale back evening obligations

Earlier in Ramadan, invitations are frequent. In the final 10 days, many choose to stay closer to home or spend more time in prayer.

Declining outings during this period is not awkward. It reflects the change in the social calendar that comes with the closing stretch. It is also a chance to refocus on what is important during the holy month and the personal spiritual goals you want to achieve in these final nights.

5. Be mindful about evening meals

Charity iftar distribution by The Giving Family. Al Quoz, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

By this stage of Ramadan, fatigue can accumulate. Being mindful about what you eat and drink will make a noticeable difference.

It's most crucial to drink enough water and avoid relying too much on caffeine. Also choose slower-digesting foods such as oats, eggs or yoghurt rather than sugary options that cause energy crashes later in the day.

6. Maintain your intention

Certain mosques become known for long recitations or strong voices, drawing larger crowds during the final nights.

While the atmosphere can be powerful, worship is not measured by volume or visibility. Whether in a large mosque, a neighbourhood prayer hall or at home, it is the “niyya” – the sincerity behind the act – that carries weight.