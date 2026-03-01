The A to Z of Ramadan, from adhan to zakat

Ramadan is the holiest time of year for the estimated two billion Muslims in the world.

Yes, it's a time for fasting, but its purpose and delights are about much more, and are much richer, than simply abstaining from water and meals between sunrise and sunset.

The annual lunar event, which is said to be the month the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed, is equally a time for charity, family and reflection.

Here, The National's staff puts together an A to Z of all things Ramadan, getting to the heart of what this special time of year is about in the Islamic faith.

Adhan

The adhan marks the structure of each Ramadan day. At sunset it signals iftar, and before dawn it calls worshippers to prayer and marks the final moments of suhoor.

Barakah

Barakah refers to divine blessing. During Ramadan, many believe good deeds carry increased reward and that ordinary acts can take on added spiritual weight.

Crescent moon

A member of Pakistan's moon-sighting committee, uses a theodolite to look for the new moon to mark the start of Ramadan. Reuters

The sighting of the crescent moon determines the beginning and end of Ramadan. Religious authorities confirm the sighting, and communities adjust to the month’s rhythm.

Read more about the crescent moon sighting here.

Dates

Dates on sale at Tunis's central market. AFP

Valued for both their spiritual symbolism and nutritional benefits, dates are referenced in the Quran and Hadith. They are closely associated with the practices of the Prophet Muhammad, who is reported to have broken his fast with dates. This connection has made them a defining feature of Ramadan.

See more about breaking fast with dates here.

Eid

Eid marks the end of Ramadan and the completion of a month of fasting. The morning begins with a congregational prayer, followed by visits to family and friends, shared meals and the exchange of greetings and gifts.

Learn more about how Muslims celebrate Eid here.

Fanoos

Traditional fanous lanterns in central Cairo. AFP

The decorative lantern appears in homes and streets at the start of Ramadan. Its origins are traced to Fatimid Egypt and it has since become one of the most recognisable symbols of the holy month across the Arab world.

Ghabga

In the Gulf, a ghabga is a social gathering held between iftar and suhoor. It takes place in homes, tents or majlis settings, where guests are welcomed throughout the evening for light dishes, sweets and Arabic coffee.

Harees

A traditional Emirati dish, this quintessential part of Gulf cuisine is made of mashed cracked wheat, chicken or lamb, butter or ghee and a dash of spices, notably cinnamon sticks. It is a permanent fixture of the iftar table and feels like a warm hug welcoming you into the evening.

Harees was added to Unesco's Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2023.

Iftar

The first iftar and evening prayer of Ramadan 1447 at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Al Safa, Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National

The meal that breaks the daily fast at sunset, iftar often begins with dates and water. It is followed by Maghreb prayer and a shared meal with family or community.

We've rounded up iftars in Abu Dhabi, iftars for every budget in Dubai, unique settings for breaking fast and iftars under Dh100 across the UAE.

Jama’a

Jama’a means congregation. Ramadan draws larger numbers to communal prayers, especially at night, reinforcing the shared nature of worship.

Kindness

Emirates Red Crescent and Dubai Police hand out iftar boxes to motorists in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National

In the holy month, kindness becomes more visible and felt than ever. Every house opens its doors and welcomes those in need of food at the end of the fasting day.

Here, The National's Saeed Saeed writes about finding kindness in the UAE during Ramadan.

Laylat Al Qadr

Laylat Al Qadr, or the Night of Decree, is believed to be the night when the Quran was first revealed. It falls within the last 10 nights of Ramadan and is described as “better than a thousand months”.

Learn more about the significance of Laylat Al Qadr here.

Mosaharaty

Drummer Khamees Abu Tubaila and his entourage walk the alleyways of Abu Dhabi to wake people and prepare them for the day's fasting in the 1970s. Photo: Al Itihad

A man who walks through neighbourhoods before dawn to wake residents for suhoor. The mosaharaty carries a drum and calls out rhythmic phrases, often mentioning names of residents of the neighbourhood, to signal that the pre-dawn meal time has arrived.

Niyya

Niyya means intention, and intention is a required aspect of fasting in Islam, as acts of worship must be undertaken with conscious purpose. Scholars differ on its timing. Many hold that the intention for each day’s fast should be made before dawn, while others say that forming the intention on the first night of Ramadan is sufficient for the entire month, provided the fast is not interrupted.

Obligation

Fasting during Ramadan is an obligation – also known in spiritual texts as “fard” – for adult Muslims who are physically able. It is one of the five pillars of Islam, making the month a specific period of prescribed worship rather than optional devotion.

Read more here about who is exempt from fasting during the holy month.

Patience

Patience is a core part of a Muslim’s daily life, and is repeatedly emphasised in the Quran, but Ramadan deepens this virtue. Muslims show 'sabr', Arabic for patience, not only by fasting, but by controlling desires, managing emotions and restraining anger. For 30 days, this discipline trains the heart and soul, in pursuit of Allah's acceptance and rewards in the hereafter.

Quran

Quran recitation ceremony at the shrine of Imam Al Qasim in Iraq. AFP

Ramadan commemorates the revelation of the Quran. Many Muslims aim to complete its recitation over the course of the month, often dividing it into daily portions, and this focus is echoed in Quran competitions held across the UAE.

Rahma

Rahma means mercy. The month is widely described as a period in which believers seek forgiveness and are encouraged to show compassion to others.

Suhoor

Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal eaten before fasting begins. It is usually simple and practical, taken in the quiet hours before the fajr prayer. After iftar, many restaurants also host late-night suhoors for people to get together in the early hours.

See our round up of suhoors to visit in the UAE here.

Taraweeh

A cannon is fired at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi to mark the end of the day's fast. Victor Besa / The National

Taking place after isha prayers, taraweeh are extended prayers in which longer verses of the Quran allow for a higher sense of connection with God. Mosques fill up to the brim as worshippers become more focused.

See some of the UAE's most beautiful mosques here.

Umrah

Umrah is a deeply cherished act of worship and a voluntary Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah that can be performed at any time of the year, unlike Hajj that has fixed dates. When performed in Ramadan, it holds special spiritual significance and its rewards are believed to be greatly multiplied.

Read Thoraya Abdullahi's Umrah experience here, where she experiences an unexpected emotion upon returning.

Volunteering

Volunteering increases across the month, from preparing iftar meals to organising donations. It reflects the emphasis on service and social responsibility.

Wudu

Wudu is the ritual washing required before prayer, including the hands, mouth, face and feet. In Ramadan, as prayers increase, wudu is often performed several times a day and before the extended taraweeh prayers at night.

Take a look inside prayer rooms around the UAE here.

Yaqeen

Yaqeen means certainty in faith. Through fasting and sustained worship, many seek to strengthen that conviction.

Zakat

Charity takes on deeper meaning during Ramadan. Muslims increase acts of giving during the holy month for its immense rewards, from formal obligations such as zakat, given they are eligible to meet the set threshold, to voluntary donations, food distribution and community support initiatives.