Iftar boxes handed out to Dubai drivers to help reduce accidents

Dubai Police have teamed up with Emirates Red Crescent to distribute iftar boxes for the Ramadan Without Accidents initiative.

At seven road junctions around Dubai, volunteers and policemen are handing out iftar boxes for drivers on the road near to maghrib time. This initiative promotes the spirit of Ramadan, of which giving and generosity are core values.

The sealed boxes are full of food for iftar, with the slogan “Drive safe … Family's waiting” to remind drivers that rushing home can lead to accidents.

What is behind this initiative?

Across the region, accident rates tend to increase during Ramadan, especially in the hours before the sun sets. Dubai authorities have implemented the initiative to educate people and increase awareness, while encouraging drivers to pull over and break their fast.

“The biggest challenge that we are having is lost temper and lack of focus because of fasting,” said Saleh Jafar, president of road safety group Yasa Gulf. The most concerning time was “when people are rushing from work to have iftar and be outside or with their family”, he added.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has launched a similar initiative, distributing 40,000 leaflets about traffic safety with iftar meals and Ramadan gifts.

“I urge drivers to embody the values of the holy month in their behaviour, particularly while driving, by adhering to traffic regulations and respecting the rights of road users,” said Ahmed Al Khzaimy, director of traffic at the RTA.

“Driving while fatigued or drowsy poses significant risks, especially during Ramadan, when concentration levels may decline among some drivers as a result of fasting.”

What is iftar?

Iftar is the meal eaten daily by Muslims after sunset to break the fast during Ramadan. Typical iftar foods include dates, lentil soup, grilled meat and salads such as fattoush. Traditionally, iftar brings family and community together over food. It is common for Muslims to break their fast with dates and water.

Where are iftar boxes being distributed?

Iftar boxes are being distributed at traffic lights at City Walk intersection, Al Satwa roundabout, Al Madina Mall, Century Mall, American Hospital, Al Mizhar 4 and Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre junction in Al Khawaneej. Those wishing to contribute can donate an iftar meal through Emirates Red Crescent for Dh20.