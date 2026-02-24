Ramadan 2026: 30 stunning mosques to visit in the UAE

For those looking to visit a mosque in the UAE during Ramadan, there is always one nearby.

Throughout the holy month, across the country’s 9,000-plus mosques, congregations gather and fill prayer halls for Taraweeh and late-night prayers held specifically during Ramadan.

More than spiritual rejuvenation, these daily gatherings reinforce the significance of these places of worship as centres of their respective communities, where neighbours meet and build bonds that extend beyond the holy month.

In addition to the daily prayer services, a few have expansive cultural and spiritual programmes, including lectures and tours.

Here are 30 mosques to visit across the Emirates during Ramadan and beyond.

Abu Dhabi

1. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Built over a 12-year period and opened in 2007, this is not only a grand house of worship, but also a global cultural attraction.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque can accommodate up to 40,000 people. Free guided tours are available on all days, although times may vary.

2. Imam Al Tayeb Mosque

The Imam Al Tayeb Mosque at the Abrahamic Family House, Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Info

Nestled within the Abrahamic Family House on Saadiyat Island, the mosque was inaugurated in February 2023 and opened to the public the following month.

Designed by Sir David Adjaye, it forms one of three cubic structures set on a shared raised platform. Named after the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the mosque has a pale concrete exterior and column-free prayer hall, which are illuminated through geometric latticework, creating a calm interior space. It is part of Abu Dhabi’s first purpose-built interfaith complex.

3. Mosque of President Joko Widodo

In Abu Dhabi’s Diplomatic Area, this mosque is a white-toned structure featuring a central dome. It was built in recognition of ties between the UAE and Indonesia.

Standing on a street named after the former Indonesian president, it serves the surrounding diplomatic district and reflects the UAE’s broader engagement with Southeast Asia.

4. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan Mosque

Located in Hameem Street in Al Nahyan, this house of worship is located within a residential neighbourhood.

Inspired by Moroccan architecture, it has a tiled outdoor space and the front entrance features arches and lanterns.

5. Al Aziz Mosque

This is the neighbourhood mosque on Reem Island. It has a contemporary design and spread across three levels – it also has a women's prayer hall.

6. Mary, Mother of Jesus Mosque

The Mary, Mother of Jesus Mosque is in Al Mushrif. Photo: The National Info

The mosque exemplifies the UAE's status as a country of religious tolerance.

Located in Al Mushrif, it shares the same car park with adjoining Anglican church of St Andrew’s, the Roman Catholic Church of St Joseph and the Coptic Church of St Antonio’s.

7. Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mosque

Opened in 2021 and with a capacity of more than 20,000, this is the largest mosque in Al Ain.

Inspired by the Great Mosque of Samarra in Iraq, it has four minarets and a grand dome adorned with verses from the Quran.

Dubai

8. Jumeirah Mosque

The mosque is made of yellow-pink standstone. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

A landmark of the emirate, this beautiful mosque is located near Jumeirah Beach with an exterior built from pink sandstone and multicoloured marble.

It is open to the public with daily tours provided by the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding.

9. Bur Dubai Grand Mosque

Formerly a Quran school that dates back to 1900, the structure was demolished and reconstructed in 1960 as a mosque. It is located near the Dubai Museum and the textile districts of Bur Dubai.

Home to 1,200 worshippers, it also has the highest minaret in Dubai, measuring 70 metres.

10. Al Rahim Mosque

The mosque is in Dubai Marina. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

A landmark of Dubai Marina, the mosque opened in 2013. It is regularly visited by residents, and features spacious prayer halls for men and women.

11. Zamzam Mosque

The mosque in Al Barsha South 2 was inaugurated in February to serve the growing residential community.

Accommodating up to 850 worshippers, including 700 men and 150 women, the mosque features a slender minaret, shaded arcades and separate prayer halls, forming a focal point for the neighbourhood.

12. Al Salam Mosque

The mosque in Al Barsha 2 is behind Mall of the Emirates. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Known for its pink and maroon-toned facade with gold detailing, Al Salam Mosque stands out along Al Barsha’s main roads.

Drawing on Ottoman and Andalusian architectural influences, it features a large central dome and twin minarets, making it one of the area’s most recognisable landmarks.

13. Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque

A fully operational house of worship and cultural attraction, the site also hosts activities and lectures.

Tours are conducted from Sundays to Thursdays and can be booked online.

14. DIFC Grand Mosque

A spiritual gathering place for those in the Dubai International Financial Centre, the modern house of worship is located in Gate Village.

Accommodating 500 worshippers, the mosque also has a dedicated women's prayer hall.

Sharjah

15. Al Noor Mosque

The mosque is illuminated as part of Sharjah Lights Festival. Photo: Sharjah Documentation and Archive Authority Info

A Sharjah landmark, the mosque has a commanding place on the emirate's Corniche and is inspired by the Blue Mosque in Turkey.

Free tours, which focus on Islamic and Emirati history, are available on Monday and Thursdays from 10am without prior booking.

16. Sharjah Mosque

Sharjah Mosque is one of the biggest in the UAE. Photo: Sharjah Documentation and Archive Authority Info

Opened in 2019 and inspired by Ottoman architecture, the mosque is one of the UAE's biggest and can hold up to 25,000 people.

As well as the daily prayers, the mosque has a library of Islamic texts, a souvenir shop and a walking track stretching around the 185,806 square metres complex.

17. Al Nasr Mosque

The mosque in Jabal Omar district covers an area of 7,800 square metres. Wam Info

Inaugurated in February in Al Dhaid, Al Nasr Mosque can accommodate about 1,325 worshippers.

The mosque is distinguished by a 20-metre glass dome and a 38-metre minaret rising above the district, with separate prayer areas for men and women serving nearby residential communities.

It covers an area of 7,800 square metres, and features a contemporary design that blends Islamic symbolism with engineering innovation

18. Quran Mosque

The mosque in Aljada was inaugurated in 2025 as part of Arada's mixed-use development.

It features a circular dome and facades incorporating Kufic calligraphy, and serves as a spiritual centre for residents of the expanding community.

19. Al Dhaid Mosque

Inaugurated by Ruler of Sharjah Sheikh Dr Sultan Al Qasimi in 2023, the mosque serves residents of the inland city of Al Dhaid and its surrounding districts.

Blending Fatimid and Ottoman architectural influences, it features multiple domes and a wide courtyard designed to accommodate large congregations.

20. King Faisal Mosque

Named after the former King of Saudi Arabia and mosque in Al Soor is one of the emirate's largest with a capacity for more than 16,000 worshippers.

21. Al Sakina Mosque

Featuring contemporary Islamic architectural motifs, the eye-catching mosque is at the heart of Al Rahmaniyah 4 neighbourhood and can host 900 worshippers.

Ajman

22. Sheikh Zayed Mosque

The prayer hall can fit 2,500 people. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

The mosque on the suburban outskirts is an Ajman landmark with its sprawling courtyard and prayer hall that can fit 2,500 people.

During Ramadan, the mosque is known to host some of the Muslim world's best Quran prayer reciters.

23. Al Raqib Mosque

The mosque in the Al Raqib area was built in a modern Islamic architectural style to serve the surrounding neighbourhood.

Its column-free interior layout, landscaped grounds and external worship areas make it a practical and accessible house of prayer for residents.

Ras Al Khaimah

24. Sheikh Zayed Mosque

The recently restored mosque can accommodate 1,000 worshippers. Satish Kumar / The National Info

Recently restored by the emirate's Department of Antiquities and Museums, the site has up to 60 columns and a roof covered with palm fronds and windows with Islamic geometric carvings.

Sheikh Zayed Mosque is viewed as the spiritual hub of Ras Al Khaimah and can accommodate 1,000 worshippers.

25. Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi Mosque

The mosque in the Nakheel area features seven domes and Ottoman-inspired detailing.

Serving as one of the prominent houses of worship in the emirate’s central district, it accommodates large congregations and anchors the surrounding community.

26. Mohammed Bin Salem Mosque

The mosque dates back to the 18th century Info

Dating back to the 18th century and located in the Old Ras Al Khaimah district, the mosque has undergone several renovations and extensions.

Built from coral stone and beach rock, it's one of many historical landmarks in the emirate.

Umm Al Quwain

27. Saad bin Ubadah Mosque

The unassuming mosque has been part of the emirate’s old town for about half a century.

During Ramadan, hundreds of people gather in the courtyard for communal iftars, followed by evening prayers.

28. Sheikh Ahmad Bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

Recently opened by the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, the mosque can welcome more than 2,000 worshippers and serves as one of the emirate’s major houses of worship.

Built in traditional architectural style, it features Islamic decorative detailing and separate prayer halls for men and women.

Fujairah

29. Al Bidya Mosque

Al Bidya Mosque is thought to be the oldest in the UAE. Leslie Pableo / The National Info

Dating back to 1446, Al Bidya Mosque is thought to be the oldest in the UAE.

Made from local stone and mud brick, it is on a hillside about 30km north of Fujairah City.

As well as conducting daily prayers, the mosque is also a tourist attraction.

30. Sheikh Zayed Mosque

Second in size to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, this spectacular structure on Mohammed bin Matar Road in Fujairah City was opened in 2015.

Resembling the Blue Mosque in Istanbul, it can hold up to 28,000 people and has a courtyard with fountains and gardens.