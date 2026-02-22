Ramadan 2026: Suhoor spots to try across the UAE

Ramadan nights in the UAE extend well beyond iftar. Across the UAE, resorts and cultural venues are hosting suhoor experiences, from large-scale waterfront tents to quieter desert lounges under the stars.

Whether you are planning a family evening or a late-night catch-up with friends, these venues offer curated menus, live music and traditional touches that reflect the spirit of the holy month.

Here is where to book suhoor across the UAE this Ramadan.

Abu Dhabi

Layali Ramadan, Saadiyat Nights, Abu Dhabi

This striking live music venue on Saadiyat Island has been converted into a nightly space for reflection and community through music, food and cultural rituals for Ramadan. Each evening will feature cultural performances alongside traditional crafts such as calligraphy and talli embroidery, as well as games including carom and backgammon.

With food outlets on site, it offers an opportunity to spend evenings with family and friends, and a reminder of the communal spirit the holy month brings.

Dh150 ($35) weekdays, Dh200 Friday to Sunday; 9pm to 3am; Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Majlis by the Sea at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

Majlis by the Sea at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. Photo: Mandarin Oriental Info

One of the capital’s more elegant suhoor settings, with low seating, soft lighting and views across the water creating a formal but relaxed atmosphere, suited to corporate gatherings and family occasions.

The a la carte menu focuses on Gulf and Levantine staples, including cold meze such as hummus and moutabal, lamb kibbeh, mixed grills and lamb ouzi, followed by traditional desserts such as kunafa and qatayef. Live oud music accompanies the proceedings.

Dh200; 10pm to 2am; Abu Dhabi; 02 690 7999

Byblos Sur Mer, InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Set along the marina at the InterContinental, Byblos Sur Mer delivers a lively Lebanese-style suhoor on a terrace overlooking the water. The mood is social and informal, making it well suited to groups of friends.

Sharing platters feature fattoush, tabbouleh, hummus Beiruti and sambousek, followed by mixed grills of shish tawook, kafta and lamb skewers. Desserts typically include kunafa and mouhalabieh.

From Dh150; 9pm to 2.30am; Abu Dhabi; 02 666 6888

Majlis by Pierre Herme, Rosewood Abu Dhabi

A quieter indoor suhoor option with majlis-style seating and subdued lighting, suitable for smaller gatherings or business meetings.

The offering leans towards lighter plates and sweets, with meze selections, flatbreads and a range of pastries and macaroons from Pierre Herme’s collection, alongside Arabic coffee and tea.

Dh120; 9pm to midnight; Abu Dhabi; 02 813 5550

Mijana, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

The terrace venue overlooks the Grand Canal, with views towards Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Tables are set outdoors under soft lighting, creating a calm late-night setting.

The a la carte menu includes hot and cold meze, grilled meats, lamb chops and seafood, followed by qatayef and other Arabic sweets. Live oud performances form part of the evening programme.

From Dh200; 9pm to 2am; Abu Dhabi; 02 818 8282

Layali Haritna, Grand Millennium Al Wahda

A large-scale Ramadan setting popular with families and larger groups. The space combines traditional decor with live music in a relaxed atmosphere.

Suhoor is served buffet-style, with meze, shawarma, lamb ouzi, grilled meats and live cooking stations, alongside kunafa and Ramadan juices.

Dh125; 9pm onwards; Abu Dhabi; 056 685 0568

Al Andalus Tent, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

With views across the water, the setting balances traditional Ramadan decor with contemporary lighting, drawing a mix of corporate and family guests.

Suhoor is served a la carte, featuring cold and hot meze, mixed grills, lamb ouzi and seafood platters, followed by Arabic desserts and a shisha menu.

Dh150; 10pm to 2am; Abu Dhabi; 02 654 3333

Dubai

Asateer Tent, Atlantis The Palm, Dubai

Asateer Tent at Atlantis, The Palm. Photo: Atlantis Info

One of the UAE’s best-known Ramadan venues, Asateer returns with its expansive tent and adjoining garden terrace overlooking the Arabian Gulf and Palm Island. The setting combines modern design with traditional Arabian detailing, with capacity for up to 1,730 guests across indoor and outdoor seating.

Suhoor features live entertainment and a curated menu, following the tent’s broader culinary programme led by executive Arabic chef Ali El Bourji. The atmosphere is large-scale and lively, suited to corporate hosting and group gatherings.

Dh160; 10pm to 2.30am; Atlantis The Palm, Dubai; 04 426 0800

Ramadan Hikayat Garden, Palazzo Versace Dubai

Ramadan Hikayat Garden at Palazzo Versace Dubai resembles a garden party. Photo: Palazzo Versace Dubai Info

An elegant al fresco suhoor in a garden setting, with a live band performing regional folk classics. The atmosphere is theatrical yet relaxed, framed by lantern lighting and outdoor seating.

The set menu draws on Levantine, Iranian and Indian influences, with dervish dancers performing and staff serving Turkish coffee and ice cream from live stations.

Dh250; 9pm to 3am; Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai; 04 556 8888

Al Diwan, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Dubai

Al Diwan at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab. Photo: Jumeirah Info

Set within the Burj Al Arab grounds, Al Diwan offers an open-air suhoor in a carefully staged setting with live music each evening. The atmosphere reflects the scale and formality associated with the landmark hotel.

The menu combines Arabic and Levantine dishes with international and Mediterranean options, alongside dedicated pastry and dessert selections and live cooking stations.

Dh330; 10pm to 2am; Dubai; 04 301 7333

Amaseena, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai

Amaseena at The Ritz-Carlton Dubai. Photo: The Ritz-Carlton Info

Designed as an open-air Arabian village, Amaseena features traditional tents, earthy decor and low seating arranged beneath the night sky.

Suhoor is served a la carte and includes regional and international dishes, alongside classic Ramadan juices and water, offering a quieter late-night experience.

10pm to 12.30am; Dubai; 04 399 4000

Amassi by Selma Benomar, One and Only One Za’abeel, Dubai

Amassi is a couture-inspired Ramadan tent designed by Moroccan-French designer Selma Benomar. Photo: One&Only One Za'abeel Info

Set within One&Only One Za’abeel, Amassi is a couture-inspired Ramadan tent designed by Moroccan-French designer Selma Benomar. The space blends traditional majlis elements with contemporary detailing, offering table, sofa and private majlis seating.

Suhoor is served from 9.30pm to 3am, with a Middle Eastern and Levantine a la carte menu featuring cold and hot meze, grilled meats and Arabic desserts, alongside traditional teas and coffees.

Dh150 weekdays, Dh200 weekends; 9.30pm to 3am; Dubai; 04 666 1617

Sharjah

Ramadan Star Lounge, Mleiha Archaeological Centre, Sharjah

Set within the desert landscape surrounding Mleiha Archaeological Centre, the Ramadan Star Lounge offers a suhoor framed by open skies rather than a traditional hotel tent. Seating is arranged in a relaxed lounge layout suited to families and groups.

Suhoor includes the main meal alongside karak, Arabic coffee, water and soft drinks, with board games, a children’s play area, short guided horse rides and complimentary stargazing subject to weather.

Dh175; 11pm to 1am; Mleiha, Sharjah; Platinumlist

Alsimrah, Aljada, Sharjah

Alsimrah is the largest Ramadan tent in Sharjah, according to developer Arada. Photo: Arada Info

Lying within the Aljada development near Sharjah International Airport, Alsimrah returns as one of the emirate’s largest Ramadan tents, with expanded outdoor seating increasing capacity to nearly 600 guests.

Suhoor is served a la carte and features Emirati and international dishes, including cold and hot meze, grilled meats, rice dishes and traditional desserts, with live oud and qanun performances and cultural activities throughout the month.

Dh175; 9.30pm to 2am; Aljada, Sharjah; 04 702 0600

Ras Al Khaimah

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort and Spa, Ras Al Khaimah

Set along the waterfront at Mina Al Arab, suhoor features a regional buffet with grilled meats, rice selections and Ramadan desserts, alongside traditional juices and hot beverages.

Dh175; from 9pm; Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah; 07 202 6666

Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Resort, Ras Al Khaimah

Located on a private beachfront stretch, Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Resort offers a quieter suhoor setting within its Ramadan programme. The atmosphere is intimate and suited to smaller gatherings.

Suhoor is served at Waves Cafe and includes a curated selection alongside Ramadan juices, water, tea and coffee.

Dh165; 11pm to 2am; Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah; 07 204 222