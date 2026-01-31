Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque opens doors to record number of visitors and worshippers in 2025

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre had about 6.85 million guests last year - a four per cent increase compared to 2024 and the highest annual figure in its history, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday.

The number of worshippers at the Abu Dhabi landmark reached 1,531,192. Guests during iftar reached 898,767; users of the promenade including the jogging track were 85,718; while the number of visitors totalled 4,331,046, Wam said.

Figures show guests from outside the UAE comprised 82 per cent of total visitors, while UAE residents represented 18 per cent. Asia topped the list of guests by continent at 49 per cent, followed by Europe at 33 per cent and North America at 11 per cent.

SZGM visitor stats 2025. WAM

By nationality, India ranked first at 20 per cent of total guests, followed by China at nine per cent, Russia and the US came third at eight per cent each.

The Mosque also played host to 335 high level delegations.

During Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr, the total number of guests reached 1,890,144 (worshippers and visitors). The centre distributed 2,625,568 iftar and suhoor meals during the time, sponsored by the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Foundation and delivered in partnership with Erth Hotel.

Throughout the year, the centre also developed its cultural tours and diversified services, including the Souq Al Jami’ marketplace.

It also strengthened its presence internationally through initiatives such as Minarets of the Two Capitals in Moscow as part of the Jusoor Programme and participation in the St Petersburg International Forum of Religions.

Guest numbers at affiliated mosques also increased. Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain welcomed 1,032,320 guests, marking a 95 per cent increase compared to 2024.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah hosted 660,110 guests, achieving a 10 per cent increase.

Meanwhile, the number of worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah reached 147,348, reflecting a 35 per cent increase compared to 2024.

The mosque is now also a global tourist attraction. According to the travel and tourism platform Tripadvisor, it ranked eight globally among the top 25 destinations worldwide, rising two places compared to last year, and maintained 1st place in the Middle East within the list of the region’s top ten landmarks.