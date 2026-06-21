Trump warns Iran to stop 'proxies' in Lebanon from 'causing trouble'

Qatar announces start of summit in Switzerland on US-Iran accord

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt discuss US-Iran MoU in Cairo

IAEA chief says diplomacy must be given every chance to succeed in Iran talks

Strait of Hormuz will not reopen without end to attacks on Lebanon, Iranian source says

Poll finds 92% of Israelis view Iran as winner of conflict and US deal