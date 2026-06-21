- Trump warns Iran to stop 'proxies' in Lebanon from 'causing trouble'
- Qatar announces start of summit in Switzerland on US-Iran accord
- Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt discuss US-Iran MoU in Cairo
- IAEA chief says diplomacy must be given every chance to succeed in Iran talks
- Strait of Hormuz will not reopen without end to attacks on Lebanon, Iranian source says
- Poll finds 92% of Israelis view Iran as winner of conflict and US deal
- Katz says Israeli troops in Lebanon face no restrictions in responding to threats
Updated: June 21, 2026, 2:09 PM