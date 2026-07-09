'No alternative but to unite': UAE's appeal to Gulf after Iran renews attacks

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, said on Thursday that strengthening unity among Gulf countries was "an utmost necessity" as they faced a new wave of attacks from Iran.

Iran launched attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan on Thursday in response to a second night of US strikes, in some of the heaviest exchange of fire in months across the Arabian Gulf.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed visited Kuwait on Thursday, only hours after the country came under renewed assault from Iran.

"There is no alternative but to unite our ranks to rise to these challenges, in defence of our sovereignty and the preservation of our achievements, guided by our shared destiny and common interests," Dr Gargash wrote on X.

"That is the message of the UAE and its leadership," he added, with an image of President Sheikh Mohamed meeting Sheikh Meshal, Emir of Kuwait.

Kuwait's armed forces intercepted three ballistic missiles, one cruise missile and ten drones, all launched by Tehran. One person was injured.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it carried out missile and drone strikes against US military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait in the first phase of a "punitive response". It later said it had targeted Jordan's Al Azraq Air Base with 10 ballistic missiles in a second phase of retaliation.

In Jordan, sirens were activated on Thursday afternoon as the kingdom's air defences shot down eight missiles, according to the official Petra news agency. No casualties or material damage were reported.

The Iranian army said it had also attacked Qatar, where alerts were issued but authorities did not confirm any breach of the country's airspace. The attacks followed a second night of strikes by the US on Iranian assets, with most targets being missile batteries and radar stations in the south of the country, from where Iranian forces have fired on international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The attacks have raised fears that an interim US-Iran deal, agreed with the help of Pakistan and Qatar last month, could collapse before negotiations on a final settlement are complete.

In Kuwait, Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Meshal underlined the importance of strengthening the foundations of stability and lasting peace during a meeting held at Bayan Palace. The leaders also explored ways to expand co-operation between the nations, with a focus on development and the economy.

Previous slide Next slide UAE President Sheikh Mohamed is received by Sheikh Meshal, Emir of Kuwait, on arriving at the Amiri Airport, in Kuwait. All photos: UAE Presidential Court Info

Sheikh Mohamed greets Sheikh Meshal Info

Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Kuwait, hours after Iran fired drones and missiles at the country Info

The UAE leader began the fraternal visit after Kuwait's armed forces intercepted Iranian attacks, in what was described as a dangerous escalation Info

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, greets Sheikh Meshal Info

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Meshal at Bayan Palace Info

Sheikh Mansour with Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Info

Kuwaiti honour guards welcome Sheikh Mohamed at Bayan Palace Info

Sheikh Mohamed with Sheikh Meshal at Bayan Palace Info

















Qatar is pausing efforts to rapidly revive production at the world’s largest liquefied natural gas plant, after an attack on one of its tankers in the Strait of Hormuz raised fears that transiting the waterway retoo risky.

The Iranian attacks pushed QatarEnergy officials to hold a series of meetings, with chief executive Saad Al Kaabi deciding to pause plans to increase output at the Ras Laffan complex, according to people familiar with the matter. Operations will be kept at a minimum for safety reasons and the number of vessels scheduled to dock at the plant in the coming days will be reduced, some of the sources said.

Three fishermen were killed and 15 others injured after US military strikes targeted the commercial and fishing port of Sirik in southern Iran, state media reported. The port town of Sirik is one of Iran’s most strategically important maritime centres, sitting near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian Ministry of Health had earlier reported 14 deaths as a result of US strikes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Oil prices pared early losses and rose after the US and Iran continued to exchange military strikes, raising concerns for energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.