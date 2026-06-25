Aggression cannot impose 'new geopolitical realities' on Gulf, says Dr Gargash

Dr Anwar Gargash said on Thursday that “new geopolitical realities” cannot be imposed on Gulf countries using aggression.

The diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed made the comment in a post on X before a meeting between Gulf foreign ministers and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manama.

“New geopolitical realities cannot be imposed on the Arab Gulf states as a result of a treacherous act of aggression,” Dr Gargash wrote.

“Imposing a fait accompli born out of aggression does not create stability; rather, it plants new seeds of discord and conflict for the future. This applies particularly to the Strait of Hormuz.”

Mr Rubio met Gulf foreign ministers on Thursday in Manama to discuss the US-Iran framework agreement and negotiations with Tehran over a permanent peace deal.

Before heading to Bahrain, he visited the UAE, where he held talks with Sheikh Mohamed. The two stressed the need to focus on security, stability and lasting peace in the region.

Mr Rubio also visited Kuwait on Wednesday, where he reassured Gulf allies that his country “won't do anything” to undermine their security.

Iran launched drones and missiles at all six Gulf Co-operation Council states in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes against it in February. The UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain were among the Gulf countries most heavily attacked by Iran during the war. Tehran also effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial artery for global trade and energy supplies.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a meeting with Gulf foreign ministers in Manama on Thursday. AFP Info

During the Manama meeting, Mr Rubio said that Washington was entering a new phase in its engagement with Iran and would seek to establish a constructive dialogue aimed at reaching an agreement.

He said the US, working with regional partners, would pursue talks with Tehran while protecting the interests of its allies.

“Washington, with the help of its partners, will seek to establish a constructive dialogue leading to an agreement with Iran,” he said.

“We want to ensure that any decision made in this agreement takes into account the interest of allies."

While Gulf states have broadly welcomed the end of the war, Mr Rubio may face a more difficult task persuading some regional partners of the merits of the US-Iran agreement. Many of those countries view elements of US President Donald Trump’s deal with Tehran – including a $300 billion reconstruction fund – as overly generous to a regional rival.

The interim agreement does not address Iran's ballistic missile programme or its network of regional proxies, issues that remain among the chief security concerns of Gulf states.

The framework also leaves many important details for later, including the future of Iran's nuclear programme. It does, however, promise significant economic benefits for Tehran, including sanctions relief that would allow Iran to sell oil freely on international markets, access to frozen assets and the reconstruction fund.