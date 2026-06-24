President Sheikh Mohamed receives US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed received US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on a tour of the Middle East.

Regional and international issues of mutual concern featured prominently in the discussions, with developments across the Middle East taking centre stage, reported the state news agency Wam on Wednesday.

Both Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Rubio stressed the need to focus on security, stability and lasting peace throughout the region, reflecting a shared commitment to addressing ongoing challenges.

The visit of the US Secretary of State came after an initial agreement was reached between Iran and the US, which ended almost four months of conflict in the region.

Mr Rubio arrived in the UAE at the start of a Gulf tour on Tuesday where he is expected to speak to allies about the merits of the interim agreement and a final deal that could follow. After the UAE, he is due to visit Kuwait and Bahrain, where he will meet Gulf foreign ministers.

The Secretary of State previously said his visit to the Gulf nations was to “make sure that their views are taken into account” in the US negotiations with Iran.

“We’re really here to hear from them more than we are to talk,” he told reporters after arriving in Abu Dhabi.

Mr Rubio said Iran would not ⁠be able to charge tolls in the Strait of Hormuz as part of a final agreement with the ​US. Such an arrangement would be contrary to international ⁠law, he added, The National reported previously.

“It’s an international waterway. No country is allowed to charge tolls or fees on an international waterway,” he said. “I think all the countries in this region would agree with us.”

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs' and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser to the UAE President.