Sheikh Tahnoon meets Tony Blair to discuss AI and government efficiency

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, on Monday met former British prime minister Tony Blair.

Sheikh Tahnoon wrote on X: “I met with Tony Blair, Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, where we discussed developments in advanced technologies, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence and its role in enhancing government efficiency and informed decision-making.

“We also reviewed the contribution of the energy sector to economic sustainability and discussed a number of development-oriented themes, exchanging views on leveraging emerging technologies to build more resilient and future-ready models.”

Embracing AI

Abu Dhabi is transitioning towards a service-based economy supported by AI and advanced technology, as the emirate pursues its Government Digital Strategy 2025–2027.

The focus on AI governance is part of a broader national push, with Abu Dhabi committing significant funding towards the strategy.

About Dh13 billion ($3.53 billion) is being allocated between this year and 2027 to foster innovation and drive AI adoption across UAE government departments.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced in June that the National Artificial Intelligence System would become an advisory member of the Cabinet from January 2026. The system will support decision-making, provide technical analysis and improve policy efficiency.

A month later, Sheikh Mohammed unveiled a new federal strategy cycle designed to position AI at the core of government planning and service delivery.