Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the changes in a post on X. @HHShkMohd / Twitter
Sheikh Mohammed announces AI system to become advisory UAE Cabinet member from 2026

Dubai Ruler says world is ‘going through comprehensive restructuring’

June 20, 2025

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday announced a host of changes taking place within the UAE government.

He said the National Artificial Intelligence System will be an advisory member of the UAE Cabinet, starting in January 2026.

He also announced the establishment of the Ministry of Foreign Trade, with Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi as its minister, and a name-change from the Ministry of Economy to the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, headed by Abdulla bin Touq.

“We also announce that the National Artificial Intelligence System will be adopted as an advisory member of the Cabinet, the Ministerial Development Council, and all boards of directors of federal entities and government companies, starting in January 2026,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

“The goal is to support decision-making in these councils, conduct immediate analyses of their decisions, provide technical advice, and enhance the efficiency of government policies adopted by these councils across all sectors.”

“The world is going through comprehensive restructuring, scientifically, economically and socially and our goal is being ready today for the coming decades and ensuring continuing prosperity and a decent life for the following generations,” he added.

Building on a legacy of innovation

AI has been at the heart of UAE policy for some time. In October 2017, the Emirates appointed the world’s first Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Omar Al Olama. His title is now Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

Subsequently, in early 2019, the UAE adopted an ambitious plan called the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 – to become one of the leading nations in AI by 2031.

In the same year, the country established the world’s first graduate-level, research-based university that was dedicated to AI, the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. And in January, Abu Dhabi launched its Digital Strategy 2025-2027, which aims to transform the emirate into the world’s first fully artificial intelligence-powered government by 2027.

At the World Governments Summit in Dubai in February, Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said that over the next 25 years, artificial intelligence would move civilisation ahead faster than at any stage in history.

Updated: June 20, 2025, 8:21 AM`
