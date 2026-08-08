Saudi Pro League salaries 2026/27: Cristiano Ronaldo is highest-paid player in the world

The new season of the Saudi Pro League starts in less than a week and even though temperatures are still oppressively high, the action on the field promises to be even more heated.

All eyes will be on Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo, who finally ended his wait for a trophy, having arrived in 2022.

Ronaldo scored twice as Al Nassr ​clinched ​the SPL title with ⁠a 4-1 victory over Damac ⁠on the final day ​of last season.

It thus ended the longest trophy wait of Ronaldo's career; he had not won a club title since winning the 2021 Coppa Italia with Juventus.

After the league season ended, Ronaldo shifted his focus to international football where he spearheaded Portugal's campaign at the World Cup in North America.

There, Ronaldo faced criticism as they exited in the last-16, following a defeat to eventual champions Spain.

Now, it is back to the league grind for Ronaldo and other superstars of the game who now call the kingdom their home.

And no doubt they will be well compensated for their efforts. Below is the list of the top earning players in the Saudi Pro League.

Data collected through capology.com, salaryleaks.com and media reports.

Highest-paid players in Saudi Pro League 2026/27

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) – €4 million a week

2. Karim Benzema (Al Hilal) – €2.3 million a week

3. Sadio Mane (Al Nassr) – €769,000 a week

4. Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal) – €667,000 a week

=5. Ivan Toney (Al Ahli) – €490,000 a week

=5. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Al Hilal) – €490,000 a week

7. Darwin Nunez (Al Hilal) – €430,000 a week

=8. Theo Hernandez (Al Hilal) – €394,000 a week

=8. Kingsley Coman (Al Nassr) – €394,000 a week

10. Mateo Retegui (Al Qadsiah) €385,000 a week

11. Malcom (Al Hilal) – €350,000 a week

12. Joao Felix (Al Nassr) – €336,000 a week

13. Crysencio Summerville (Al Hilal) – €325,000 a week

14. Joao Cancelo (Al Hilal) – €294,000 a week

15. Youssef En-Nesyri (Al Ittihad) – €288,000 a week

16. Yannick Carrasco (Al Shabab) – €250,000 a week

=17. Francisco Trincao (Al Ahli) – €235,000 a week

=17. Mohamed Simakan (Al Nassr) – €235,000 a week

=19. Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli) – 230,000 a week

=19. Merih Demiral (Al Ahli) – 230,000 a week

20. Galeno (Al Ahli) – €225,000 a week