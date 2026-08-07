England striker Ivan ​Toney ​has ​been charged ⁠with assault at ⁠a Soho nightclub, ​London's Metropolitan Police said ⁠on Friday.

The charge relates to an assault that allegedly ⁠took place in London on December ​6 ⁠last ‌year.

“Ivan Toney, 30, of Northampton, was charged on Thursday, 31 July with assault causing actual bodily harm,” the police said in a statement.

“He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 24 ​September.”

Toney scored 42 goals last ⁠season for Al Ahli Saudi in the ⁠Saudi Pro ​League (SPL). He was also part of ⁠England during the recent Fifa World Cup.

A spokesperson for Toney told the BBC: “Ivan acknowledges the charge and although he is naturally shocked, he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear his name in court.”

Toney was called up to England's World Cup squad after a prolific season in the SPL. The Al Ahli Saudi striker scored 32 league goals in as many games to finish second in the SPL scoring charts behind Julian Quinones.

Toney also helped Ahli clinch back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite titles.

Toney has been linked to a possible move to the Premier League, where he could team up with former Al Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle who has now taken over at Newcastle United.