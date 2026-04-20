Ivan Toney: Pressure of carrying Al Ahli's AFC Champions League hopes a ‘privilege’

Ivan Toney said it is a privilege to be carrying the hopes of Al Ahli Saudi’s fan base, and the country as a whole, as they bid to maintain their status as Asia’s best side.

The holders will meet Vissel Kobe of Japan in Jeddah in the semi-final of the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday night.

The two other Saudi Arabian giants involved in the competition have already crashed out.

Al Hilal failed to make it past the last 16, where they were beaten by Al Sadd, while Al Ittihad lost their quarter-final to Machida Zelvia, of Japan.

It means there are two Japanese sides, one from Saudi Arabia, plus the UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli left vying for the trophy.

Al Ahli will have the backing of a huge home support when they face Vissel, and Toney said the players are excited by the challenge.

“It’s a privilege to be involved in a competition like this,” Toney said.

“We have been here before, we have won before, so we know what it takes. Everyone is excited. We have a good squad, everyone is ready to go, and hopefully we can get this game over the line and get on to the final.”

Toney missed a penalty as Ahli laboured to a 2-1 win against Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim in their quarter-final.

While it was a rare show of fallibility for a player regarded as one of the surest penalty takers in the game, it was not entirely without precedent.

Toney also missed a penalty in a league game in February, having been otherwise perfect from the spot in his time playing in Saudi Arabia until then.

He said he will happily resume penalty duties if the opportunity arises, despite the setback.

“Hopefully my penalties are better than the last one,” the England striker said.

“I’m a confident player. I’m the type of player that will still take them regardless, and will back myself for every opportunity to take one.

“In the game, if it’s needed, hopefully I will score it, but hopefully it doesn’t go to penalties.”

Ahli are bidding to become the first club to retain Asia’s top trophy in the Champions League era. Mattias Jaissle, the coach, said they are aware of the challenge facing them.

“We are now in the semi-final of the AFC, which means every opponent is really strong,” Jaissle said.

“We need to bring our weapons on the pitch, deliver on our best level, and then the chance is there to reach the final.

“There is a time when we can feel proud. It is a privilege to represent Saudi Arabia in this competition as the only club right now.

“We should take that, not too much as a way of pressure but as a way of privilege. Hopefully we will not only make the Ahlawi happy but also all passionate supporters of Saudi Arabia football. This is our goal.”

Ahli will be without Ali Majrashi, the right-back who was sent off during the stormy quarter-final against Johor.

He is suspended for the foul which hospitalised Jairo, the Johor forward. After the game, a delegation of Ahli staff visited the Brazil-born striker, who was knocked out during the incident, while Jaissle also publicly wished him a speedy recovery.

Jaissle remained tight-lipped on how he plans to solve the issue of Majrashi’s enforced absence, and he pointed out that unavailability has been a problem they did not suffer with so acutely last season.

When they won the title against Kawasaki Frontale – in front of 60,000 fans in Jeddah – back then, they had an enviable squad.

So much so that Roberto Firmino, their captain who has since left, was registered only for Champions League matches, and did not even feature in the league.

“Last year it was also really tough,” Jaissle said. “There were tight matches as well. In a competition like AFC, it is always the case. It is never going to be easy.

“We have some difficulties, not only within the game, but also with injuries. This has been something special about this season. Last season we were really complete and even had some additional players who were only registered for this competition.

“This year, we go ahead full of confidence, and we want to go for the title again.”