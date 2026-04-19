Cristiano Ronaldo scores 969th career goal as Al Nassr thrash Al Wasl in Dubai

Cristiano Ronaldo led the way as all-star Al Nassr trounced Al Wasl in the AFC Champions League Two in Dubai.

He scored the first goal to open the floodgates for a comfortable 4-0 win for the Saudi Pro League table-toppers.

The Portuguese star has rarely featured in the second-tier continental competition so far this season.

He has been rested for the majority of it in order to focus on Nassr’s pursuit of the league title instead.

The ploy has worked well so far. Nassr are eight points clear at the top of the table as Ronaldo hones in on a first major title since he arrived in Saudi Arabian football.

His side will take some stopping in continental competition, too, on this evidence.

They easily dispatched Wasl, who are fourth in the UAE Pro League, to book a place in the semi-final of the Asian Champions League Two.

Ronaldo’s presence swelled the crowd at Zabeel Stadium to near capacity. They did not have to wait long to see the headliner at the centre of the action.

In the 11th minute, the 41-year-old striker found space inside the Wasl box, and turned in Nawaf Boushal’s cross for the opening goal.

While he was clearly the box-office star, there were plenty of other supporting actors of note.

Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman excelled on either wing. Joao Felix was a constant threat. Marcelo Brozovic controlled the midfield.

Inigo Martinez, Nassr’s former Spain defender, headed in the second goal after 24 minutes.

It looked as though it could be a rout when Abdulelah Al Amri added a third two minutes later.

The home team at least arrested the one-way traffic. They even managed to create some chances of their own, only to be repeatedly thwarted by the offside flag.

Ronaldo should have doubled his tally in the 65th minute, but inexplicably headed over with the goal at his mercy.

He was substituted a minute later, as Jorge Jesus opted to put the team’s biggest star on ice ahead of the league run in.

With nine minutes left, Mane added the fourth as Wasl’s defence succumbed again.