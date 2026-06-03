  • UAE take a wicket against Saudi Arabia in the ACC Women's Premier Cup in Malaysia. Photo: ACC
    UAE take a wicket against Saudi Arabia in the ACC Women's Premier Cup in Malaysia. Photo: ACC
  • The UAE women's team break from a huddle during their ACC Women’s Premier Cup match. Photo: ACC
    The UAE women's team break from a huddle during their ACC Women’s Premier Cup match. Photo: ACC
  • Theertha Satish hits a boundary against Saudi Arabia in the ACC Women's Premier Cup in Malaysia. Photo: ACC
    Theertha Satish hits a boundary against Saudi Arabia in the ACC Women's Premier Cup in Malaysia. Photo: ACC
  • UAE captain Esha Oza hits a boundary against Saudi Arabia in the ACC Women's Premier Cup in Malaysia. Photo: ACC
    UAE captain Esha Oza hits a boundary against Saudi Arabia in the ACC Women's Premier Cup in Malaysia. Photo: ACC
  • Theertha Satish and Esha Oza walk after completing victory in just five balls against Saudi Arabia in Malaysia. Photo: ACC
    Theertha Satish and Esha Oza walk after completing victory in just five balls against Saudi Arabia in Malaysia. Photo: ACC
  • UAE captain Esha Oza shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's Ashmal Hashmi. Photo: ACC
    UAE captain Esha Oza shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's Ashmal Hashmi. Photo: ACC

Sport

Cricket

UAE win in just five balls in Women’s T20 Asia Cup qualifying against Saudi Arabia

National team begin ACC Women’s Premier Cup with one of the fastest victories in history

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

June 03, 2026

Add as a preferred source on Google
  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

The UAE women’s team put down a marker at the start of T20 Asia Cup qualifying by registering one of the fastest wins in history.

The national team won their opening game at the 2026 ACC Women’s Premier Cup against Saudi Arabia by 10 wickets in Malaysia.

After bowling their inexperienced opposition out for 27, the national team required just five legal deliveries to complete the run chase.

In women’s T20 internationals, only three other teams have chased a target faster in terms of deliveries to spare.

Rwanda, Tanzania and Thailand have each won matches that required just four legal deliveries.

Coincidentally, the UAE's previous fastest win came against the same opponents in the Gulf Championship in Oman four years ago.

They won that game in Muscat with one ball left in the second over. This time around they were even more merciless.

The UAE started by bowling out their opponents for 27 in 15.3 overs. Suraksha Kotte took 3-5, Heena Hotchandani picked up 3-4, and captain Esha Oza finished with 3-9.

Oza, the two-time ICC associate cricketer of the year, then opened the batting and made 15 not out from five deliveries.

Her opening partner, Theertha Satish, hit a four off the only ball she faced, while there were also 10 wides and a no-ball.

It meant the win was sealed with 19.1 overs to spare and, one match into the competition, the UAE have an extraordinary net run rate of 34.650.

The tournament is part of the qualification pathway for the 2026 Women's T20 Asia Cup.

The national team will face Oman in their second match on Thursday.

Updated: June 03, 2026, 8:17 AM
UAE cricketWomen's sports