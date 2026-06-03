UAE win in just five balls in Women’s T20 Asia Cup qualifying against Saudi Arabia

The UAE women’s team put down a marker at the start of T20 Asia Cup qualifying by registering one of the fastest wins in history.

The national team won their opening game at the 2026 ACC Women’s Premier Cup against Saudi Arabia by 10 wickets in Malaysia.

After bowling their inexperienced opposition out for 27, the national team required just five legal deliveries to complete the run chase.

In women’s T20 internationals, only three other teams have chased a target faster in terms of deliveries to spare.

Rwanda, Tanzania and Thailand have each won matches that required just four legal deliveries.

Coincidentally, the UAE's previous fastest win came against the same opponents in the Gulf Championship in Oman four years ago.

They won that game in Muscat with one ball left in the second over. This time around they were even more merciless.

The UAE started by bowling out their opponents for 27 in 15.3 overs. Suraksha Kotte took 3-5, Heena Hotchandani picked up 3-4, and captain Esha Oza finished with 3-9.

Oza, the two-time ICC associate cricketer of the year, then opened the batting and made 15 not out from five deliveries.

Her opening partner, Theertha Satish, hit a four off the only ball she faced, while there were also 10 wides and a no-ball.

It meant the win was sealed with 19.1 overs to spare and, one match into the competition, the UAE have an extraordinary net run rate of 34.650.

The tournament is part of the qualification pathway for the 2026 Women's T20 Asia Cup.

The national team will face Oman in their second match on Thursday.