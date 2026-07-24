Saudi strike targets Yemen's Hodeidah after attack on Saudi vessel, Houthis say

A Houthi military official said on Friday that Saudi forces had launched an attack on the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, warning the kingdom it would face retaliation.

"A Saudi aggression is now targeting the port of Hodeidah," Ameen Hayyan, director of the spokesperson's office of Yemen's Houthi military, said in a statement.

He added, "they have opened the gates of divine hell upon themselves."

The reported strike came shortly after a Saudi-flagged commercial vessel was targeted while sailing in the Red Sea earlier on Friday, causing minor damage to its hull.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Transport said the vessel, NCC MASA, continued its voyage after inspections confirmed the safety of the ship and its crew.

The authority condemned the targeting of commercial shipping, describing it as a violation of international laws and norms governing the safety of merchant vessels and their crews.

Houthi media reported a series of raids targeting facilities belonging to the Telecommunications Corporation in the city of Hodeidah.

"Saudi aggression targets Hodeidah province," the Houthi security media centre and Al Masirah TV said.

The Houthis did not provide details of casualties or damage resulting from the reported strike. Saudi authorities did not immediately comment on the claim.

The latest developments come amid rising tensions in the Red Sea region following Houthi threats against Saudi-linked shipping and an escalation of hostilities involving Iran and its regional allies.

The Houthi rebels last week announced a “maritime embargo” against Saudi Arabia, sparking fears of further chaos for Gulf trade.

The move, which the Houthis described as a response to a Saudi blockade of Yemen, threatens to worsen the regional conflict and shut off a critical route that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz.

On Wednesday, another Saudi-owned tanker, Encelia, was attacked in the Red Sea. The attack caused a fire on the bow of the ship, but all crew members were safe, the Saudi General Transport Authority said.

The Iran-backed Houthis took over Sanaa in 2014, prompting intervention by a Saudi-led coalition the following year, at the request of the Yemeni government.

On July 23, the Houthis carried out an attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport using ballistic missiles and drones. The rebels said it was in response to “criminal Saudi aggression”.

The attack came after air strikes hit Yemen's international airport in Sanaa. While the Yemeni government claimed responsibility, the rebels pointed the finger at Saudi Arabia.

On July 3, the Houthi rebels said their forces confronted Saudi “warplanes” that they said attempted to prevent an Iranian civilian aircraft from landing at the airport.

An informal truce between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis took effect in April 2022, following Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure.

The relative calm continued amid Oman-led mediation and dialogue efforts, as well as UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg’s work to advance the peace process.