Tour de France 2026: Tadej Pogacar seals spectacular victory after record-smashing Alpe d'Hue show

Tadej Pogacar produced an spectacular record-smashing victory on Alpe d'Huez to secure his fifth stage of this year's Tour de France and all but secure another overall title.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider sealed his 26th Tour stage win in dramatic fashion as he picked off each breakaway rival one by one before sealing what will surely be considered one of the highlights of an already astonishing year and career as a whole.

Pogacar had climbed Alpe d'Huez in 35 minutes and 27 seconds beating the previous record, set by Marco Pantani three decades ago, by more than one minute.

He had started the 13.8km climb 3:30 down on the riders of a 42-man breakaway but hauled them all back in before eventually reaching the final trio of Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike), and Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious).

Carapaz went solo with 3km to go and would be the last obstacle in Pogacar's way with the four-time champion accelerating away in the final 800 meres. The Slovenian superstar came home six seconds ahead of Martinez with Stage-18 winner Carapaz a further three seconds behind.

Pogacar also extended his general classification (GC) lead over Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) to seven minutes and 11 ⁠seconds with two stages to go, once of them being Sunday's processional finale in Paris. The Belgian is 2:31 ahead of Pogacar's teammate Isaac del Toro who is third.

“It's very cool to win up here. It was a crazy atmosphere all climb. Thanks to all the team that I could pull it off in the end. I was riding for my teammates today and I'm super happy to take the win,” Pogacar said.

“When I heard some of the guys dropped when [teammate] Felix [Großschartner] was pulling a super good pace in the beginning of the climb I knew that – I mean, already on the climb before, we were going full gas because the breakaway was so strong. We were going full gas all day.

“Then in the first kilometre of Alpe d'Huez, I knew I had good legs and there's not many guys left that can follow or try to go with me, so I tried and then committed to the top.

“I had Adam [Yates] in the middle to give me a big morale boost and I was super happy that he's finally back. After the TT he was so [ill] and I was super happy to ride behind him for a couple of kilometres on the climb.

“In the end, I had to fight off super good riders, but they were playing a bit with each other in end, so that helped me to catch up and win the stage.

“I go day-by-day and tomorrow is the queen stage of the Tour. I hope that Paris will be a nice day but tomorrow is the hardest day of the Tour. Now we won and tomorrow we'll see.

“We go our own rhythm, our own plan tomorrow. We don't care about anything else. We'll just do as we do every day, stick as a team together and do our best as a team, and see what happens.”

Saturday's penultimate run of this year's race is the daunting queen stage featuring a 170.9km mountain route from Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Alpe d'Huez with more than 5,500 metres of climbing.

Stage 19 results

1. Tadej ⁠Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 3:17:57

2. ⁠Lenny Martinez (Bahrain ‌Victorious) +6 secs

3. Richard Carapaz (EF ​Education-EasyPost) +9 secs

4. Sepp Kuss (Team Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:14

5. Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility) +2:07

6. Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +2:29

7. Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG +2:41

8. Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) +2:45

9. Paul Seixas (Decathlon ⁠CMA CGM Team) ”

10. Harold Tejada (DS ​Astana Team) +3:22

General Classifcation

1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 67:53:00

2. Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +7:11

3. Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +9:42

4. Paul Seixas (Decathlon ⁠CMA CGM Team) +10:06

5. Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) +13:00

6. Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) +13:09

7. Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) +15:58

8. Richard Carapaz (EF ​Education-EasyPost) +21:15

9. Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro) +21:30

10. Jordan Jegat (TotalEnergies) +23:21