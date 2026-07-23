Tour De France 2026: Carapaz wins stage as McNulty becomes first UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider to drop out

Richard Carapaz ended EF Education-EasyPost's wait for first victory of the 2026 Tour de France by taking the honours on Thursday's Stage 18.

The Ecuadorian surged away from a group of breakaway riders 3.5km from the top of the summit finish at Orcieres-Merlette, before soloing to the finish line 45 ‌seconds ahead of ⁠second-placed ​Mauro Schmid (Team Jayco AlUla), ​while ‌Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma-Lease a Bike) completed the podium.

It was Carapaz's second Tour win and the ninth across all Grand Tours with his efforts moving him to just seven points behind overall race leader Tadej Pogacar in the mountains classification.

Next up for the riders will be the two iconic Alpe d’Huez stages that will decide the fate of this year's race.

“It was a very, very tough day,” said Carapaz after the 185.2km route. “I was ready to jump across and worry when there was a gap but I managed to with three riders and I was able to jump into the first group. It was a really tough climb. I waited for the right moment, and in the end, it just happened to be at the right time.”

There was again no change in the general classification after what was the second comfortable stage in a row for UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Tadej Pogacar.

The Slovenian remains firmly on course for a record-equally fifth Tour crown as he maintains a 4 mins 32 secs lead over Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), with Mexican teammate Isaac del Toro third 2:19 further back.

But there was a blow for the Emirati team when Brandon McNulty was forced to abandon the race after struggling throughout the day, reportedly suffering from a sore throat.

Pogacar has now lost a strong mountain ally while another teammate, Adam Yates, has been struggling with an illness that almost saw him miss the time cut on Wednesday.

“His stomach problem is almost sorted out, but the legs may be a bit empty,” UAE Team manager Mauro Gianetti said of Yates to Cycling News ahead of Stage 18. “He is going to suffer because it’s still soon. We’re hoping he can get through today and then play a role tomorrow and Saturday.”

Del Toro, meanwhile, has spoken about the close relationship he has forged with Pogacar and the moment he realised a first Tour stage win was in his grasp thanks to the efforts of his teammate.

“Sometimes you just connect with some people,” said the Mexican in an interview with The Athletic. “In the beginning, when I talked to Tadej on the first day that I came into the team, I just tried to be as realistic as I could be. Sometimes, you need to say to people what you think, not what they want to listen to. And I think a lot of people think it’s different because he’s an idol.

“But I cannot be his fan even if I respect him and love him as a guy. I want to be realistic. If he does a bad joke, I will not laugh, and if he is a super nice guy, I will be right there with him. Be realistic, be friendly, sometimes don’t say what he wants to listen [to], and to be there for him. Most of the time, he is helping me, and it’s something I appreciate.”

It was on Stage 2 that the duo secured the first of two one-twos in this year's race – the other coming on Stage 14 when Pogacar secured his place on top of the podium with Del Toro second.

The pair would hold off the challenge of Jonas Vingegaard on Montjuic in Barcelona with Pogacar making sure Del Toro would come out on top for his debut Tour win.

“I first knew I would win this stage 125 metres from the end,” added Del Toro. “It was then that I knew what Tadej was doing. For me, it shows the world how he is as a person. Sometimes, the face can say more than a thousand words, and I believe this kind of moment is special.

“I don’t know if something like this has happened before, but for me, I won my very first opportunity in this race. This is thanks to him – he was the only one in that moment who was able to beat me.”

Stage 18 results

1. Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) 4:26:21

2. Mauro Schmid (Team Jayco AlUla) +45

3. Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma-Lease a Bike) ”

4. Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal Quick-Ste) +1:14

5. Tobias ​Johannessen (Uno-X ‌Mobility) +1:57

General Classification

1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 64:35:13

2. Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +4:32

3. Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +6:51

4. Paul Seixas (Decathlon ⁠CMA CGM Team) +7:11

5. Juan ​Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) +9:22