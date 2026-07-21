Tour de France 2026: Remco Evenepoel beats Tadej Pogacar again making it back-to-back stage wins

Remco Evenepoel defeated Tour de France race leader Tadej Pogacar for the second stage running after securing a dominant victory in Tuesday's individual time-trial.

The Belgian came home 28 seconds quicker than Pogacar with a time of 32 mins 19 secs - securing the 26th TT win of his career - shaving 28 seconds off the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider's overall lead after the tricky up-and-down 26.1km course from Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains.

Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) completed the podium finishing ahead of Paul Seixas (Decathlon ⁠CMA CGM Team) and Pogacar's teammate ⁠Isaac Del Toro, who was fifth.

Pogacar's general classification (GC) advantage remains at an extremely healthy 4:32, while Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) now has a 2:19 cushion over third-placed Isaac del Toro with Paul Seixas (Decathlon ⁠CMA CGM Team) a further 20 seconds back in fourth.

“It's amazing. It was a very nice TT, a lot of people on the side of the road, and my whole family from both sides being here – my parents came just today, and my wife is here with her parents and siblings as well,” Evenepoel said at the finish.

“Also on the Belgian national day, it's pretty special. I read this morning it's been a while since a Belgian won on the national day, so I'm proud to be the one.

“A lot of work behind the scenes, and to win this TT with such a performance, I'm just proud and happy. It's unbelievable, to take two victories in a row, it's amazing.”

There has been a major blow for Evenepoel's plans when teammate Florian Lipowitz was taken away on a stretcher after suffering a nasty high-speed crash that has forced him to abandon the Tour with what looked like a broken collarbone.

“That is very unfortunate,” Evenepoel added. “It's a bittersweet pill to swallow with this victory. I wish him all the best and I hope he is not too bad.”

During Monday's rest day, Lipowitz had stated that the main goal for the rest of the Tour was to “have Remco on the podium in Paris” on Sunday, but the German will now not be around to assist Evenepoel in his (GC) bid.

“Maybe it's for second place, and it will be super hard last week, but we showed that we have a super strong team here and for sure we will fight until Paris,” Lipowitz said in a video call to reporters.

“We will see during the last week, but I think the main role is to have one guy on the podium. Isaac del Toro and Paul Seixas are super strong, and Juan Ayuso is not far off. I was suffering most of them yesterday, so I know. Tadej could also influence the fight for the podium because he seems to be trying to help Del Toro.

“The gap to Pogacar is, of course, already huge,” Lipowitz added. “And I think that if he can get through the race without any crashes and stays fit, there’s no way past him now.”

Wednesday's Stage 17 is a 174.7km run from Chambery to Voiron which is billed as a sprinters' stage but should provide opportunities for breakaway attacks.

Meanwhile, UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Brandon McNulty avoided serious injury ​after an apparent ⁠road rage incident before Tuesday's ⁠time-trial.

As McNulty was on his way to the ⁠start of when he ​was ⁠knocked off ‌his bike by an angry ​motorist, according to multiple reports.

"He was just riding his bike with one car behind him. A normal car, we don't know who they are," team principal Mauro Gianetti told The ​Athletic. "And when he overtook, ‌he just stopped ⁠the car, and ​Brandon was unable to prevent ​himself ‌riding into it."

McNulty was examined ⁠by the team doctor, and Gianetti ⁠told TNT Sports his injuries were "nothing so big and all good".

Stage 16 result

1. Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) 32:19

2. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) XRG +28

3. Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) +1:04

4. Paul Seixas (Decathlon ⁠CMA CGM Team) +1:16

5. ⁠Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) XRG +1:21

General Classification

1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 56:14:18

2. Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +4:32

3. Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +6:51

4. Paul Seixas (Decathlon ⁠CMA CGM Team) +7:11

5. Juan ​Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) +9:22