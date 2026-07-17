Tadej Pogacar retains yellow jersey as Mauro Schmid clinches Tour de France Stage 13

UAE Team Emirates-XRG star rider Tadej Pogacar retained his Tour de France lead as ⁠Mauro Schmid edged ⁠Harold Tejada in ​a tense finish to win Stage 13 on Friday.

Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro's British rider ⁠Tom Pidcock finished ​third to move into the top four in the general classification, narrowing the gap with overall leader Pogacar, who was happy to play it relatively safe.

The Slovenian four-time champion finished ​with the ‌peloton ⁠more than seven ​minutes later, retaining ​a ‌lead of three ⁠minutes and 36 seconds ⁠over second-placed Jonas Vingegaard in the battle for the yellow jersey.

It was Schmid's first Tour de France stage win after finishing a close second in last year's race.

"I felt really good from the start, but it was just full gas from the first minute. Then the boys came from the back, so I could just sit on, so it was pretty much perfect," Jayco AlUla rider Schmid said.

One of the stars of the day was Pidcock as he made significant gains in general classification from his previous 10th place.

”It’s been amazing. I don’t really have a voice left, Tom was amazing but the whole team rode so well. For us to put so many riders in the breakaway and commit was brilliant," Pidcock’s Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro team manager Doug Ryder told TNT Sports.

"Tom is such a fighter and he’s really turned this race upside down, he’s such an impact guy. For him to do what he did today and our team to support him, is pretty cool."

Pidcock waited until ​the last ‌kilometre of the climb to launch his attack. But with 16km to go, it was Schmid and ⁠Tejada (XDS-Astana) who moved ahead.

Schmid executed a perfectly timed attack that got him a ​photo-finish win over Tejada, as Pidcock crossed the line two seconds later.

Saturday's Stage 14 is a 155.3 km mountainous ride from Mulhouse to Le Markstein Fellering.

Stage winners

1). Mauro ⁠Schmid (Team Jayco AlUla): 4:06:58

2). Harold Tejada (XDS Astana Team): same time

3). Tom Pidcock (Pinarello - Q36.5 Pro): +2

Overall leaders

1). Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates - XRG): 47:18:31

2). ⁠Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma - Lease a Bike): +3:36

3). Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull - BORA): +4:06