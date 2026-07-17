UAE citizens able to renew Emirates ID up to one year before expiry under government drive

UAE citizens can now renew their Emirates ID card up to a year before it expires, under a government drive to boost efficiency and promote more flexible services.

Emiratis were previously only able to renew the identity card – mandatory for citizens and residents living in the UAE – six months before it lapsed. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) announced the update on Thursday night. It said the updated rules came into effect from Tuesday, July 14.

Emirates ID cards are valid for five years for citizens aged 20 and under and is renewed every 10 years for those aged 21 and above. For UAE residents, the card is typically renewed every two or three years, in line with the holder's residency visa status.

What is the Emirates ID?

The Emirates ID is an identity card issued by the ICP to citizens and residents. All Emiratis and residents are required to carry the card with them at all times.

The Emirates ID holds the key to accessing crucial government services. The National Info

The Emirates ID was established in 2006. It was first issued to senior officials and employees of 16 ministries and federal institutions, but has been expanded greatly in the years since to support millions of the country's citizens and residents.

The card displays the picture, name, date of birth and nationality of the holder, as well as a unique Emirates ID number. Citizens and residents must have an Emirates ID to open a bank account, pay bills, obtain a driving licence and access government services, such as renewing a visa. For citizens, the card is also required to vote in Federal National Council elections.

It is against the law to seize Emirates ID cards belonging to other people. The ICP states that companies are not allowed to withhold the Emirates ID cards of employees, customers or visitors.

Streamlining services

The ICP said the latest directive complemented an earlier decision to enable UAE citizens to renew their passports up to one year before they expire. When the expiry dates coincide, citizens will now be able to renew both their passport and Emirates ID in a single transaction.

Maj Gen Suhail Al Khaili, director general of the ICP, said the move to extend the renewal window was in line with the government's efforts to offer greater flexibility. He added that the initiative supported the UAE's broader Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, which is aimed at simplifying procedures and using the latest technology to reduce the time spent completing government transactions.