New Emirates ID renewal service launched for overseas Emiratis

A new Emirates ID renewal service has been launched for Emiratis living abroad.

Emiratis who are overseas will now be able to renew their ID without having to be physically present in the UAE to complete the process.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security announced on Monday that the service will now be available online.

No need to travel home

Previously, applicants needed to travel back to be in the UAE in order to renew their Emirates ID, however the process can now be completed via the authority's new smart app.

“The service is now available for customers through the authority's smart application on smartphones,” said Nasser Al Abdoli, Director of Customers' Happiness Centres at the authority, during an interview with Dubai radio.

Emiratis renewing their IDs will be able to pay the fees via the app.

“If the customer [located outside the UAE] applied for renewal by sending someone else to a typing centre inside the country to submit the request, then the transaction will be rejected,” he added.

Learn about the criteria for inserting a personal photo through the smart services system⁣.

The portal will provide step-by-step instructions and requirements for submitting the necessary documents, such as a valid passport, current Emirates ID, and any other additional information deemed necessary by the authority.

Emiratis can apply for their Emirates ID renewal six months before the expiry date at a cost of Dh270.

If the renewal application is filed after the date of expiry, ID holders will receive a late fine of Dh20 per day.

Additionally, Emiratis outside the UAE can also renew their passports through the smart application.

“The authority provided renewal of passports for people outside the country through the smart application only,” Mr Al Abdoli added.

Photo requirements

Applicants will be required to upload scanned copies of the required documents to the app and the authority will conduct thorough checks and verification processes before approving applications.

“Emiratis should follow the dress code for their photos while uploading the request. They should submit a picture wearing the Emirati dress,” he said.

In December last year, the authority updated the photo rules in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation's standards.

The coloured image must be high quality with a white background, and the dimensions must be 35mm by 40mm, as per the authority.

Neutral, natural expressions must be maintained and the head must be straight, not tilted, and must be parallel to the photographic lens.

Eyes should be open towards the camera and without coloured lenses.

Glasses are acceptable as long as they do not obscure the eyes and do not reflect light.

The photograph resolution must be at least 600 dpi without ink traces or shrinkage. Images edited using digital software will be rejected.

The authority urged customers to submit the accurate Emirates ID number, the expiry date, phone number and email addresses when applying for renewal before payment to avoid delays.