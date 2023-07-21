Are you exempt from paying your Emirates ID fine?

Every resident in the UAE must have a valid Emirates ID card, and failure to renew or update your card can result in fines, which if not paid will accumulate over time.

But Emiratis and UAE residents can seek exemptions to waive penalties if they face challenges in updating their ID cards. Acceptable reasons can include medical emergencies, travel restrictions or administrative errors.

According to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, individuals need to meet specific eligibility criteria for the fines to be waived.

How much is the fine?

The Emirates ID card is an essential document for all citizens and expatriates in the country.

If a person fails to issue or renew the ID card after 30 days from expiry date, a fine of Dh20 per day will be imposed.

The maximum fine the person can receive is Dh1,000.

Eligibility for exemption

People can apply for an exemption from Emirates ID fines if they meet any of the following criteria:

Anyone whose residency permit expires while they are abroad will be automatically exempted from the fines and pay only the fees for renewing the card.

Anyone whose Emirates ID validity expired while they were not in possession of their passport, either because it was being renewed or it was seized because of an ongoing court case. In these cases proof is needed in the form of either a passport renewal receipt, or an official letter from the authority that seized the passport to waive the fines.

If you are bedridden or suffering from a contagious disease you are exempt from fines but you must provide a medical report issued by relevant authorities in the UAE.

Emiratis above the age of 70 who are unable to visit the customer services centres.

Diplomatic staff or missions in consulates and embassies in the UAE.

If the delay in updating or renewing the Emirates ID card is due to a computer error.

Emiratis under the social security system and those under their sponsorship. They have to prove their financial status with an official certificate issued by the Ministry of Social Affairs or other relevant authorities.

How to apply for exemption?

Applicants can go to the authority website and click online services to choose ‘Request for exemption from fines’.

It can also be done by visiting local customer happiness centres or typing centres.

Applicants are required to provide their Emirates ID number, original passport and residency permit to complete the request.

The service fee is Dh250.

The authority will review each application carefully, consider the provided documentation and reason for delay before making a decision.

For enquires applicants can email the authority through Contactus@icp.gov.ae or by calling 600522222.

