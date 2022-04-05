Emirates ID to replace UAE residency visa page on passports

Residency visa stickers are to be replaced with the Emirates ID in the UAE from April 11, authorities have said.

The Emirates ID - the country's identification card system - will contain details of a residents’ visa status, once a medical test is passed.

It means residents will no longer have a page in their passport taken up with a visa sticker.

The move was confirmed by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security on Tuesday which said it was a UAE Cabinet decision.

A circular was sent by the authority to departments and airlines who can now verify the residency status through the passport number and Emirates ID.

The move comes after a “new generation” of Emirates IDs was revealed last August.

The enhanced card features of a string of new features such as non-visible data and increased service life of more than 10 years.

It includes a 3D picture using laser-printing technology to show the date of birth of the cardholder.

It was launched as part of an ongoing project to revamp identification cards and Emirati passports.

Authorities have already started to roll out the new card.

It is a legal requirement for all citizens and residents to possess an Emirates ID.

The card has a unique number assigned to the holder and it is used to access everything from government services to smart travel gates at airports.

Last June, officials said residents applying for their Emirates ID or renewing the card could use a digital copy until they received the physical version.

