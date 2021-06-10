UAE residents asked to use digital Emirates IDs until they receive new cards

Residents renewing their Emirates IDs can use a digital copy of their card until they receive the new printed version, authorities said on Thursday.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship said its system was being upgraded to produce the next generation of printed cards and passports.

The digital copy, which is an identical version of the card, is available on the ICA UAE Smart app, which can be downloaded for free from the Apple and Android stores.

"The electronic version can be used via QR Code scanning technology, to enable immediate reading of the card. It is automatically generated when entering the customer’s document wallet in the smart application," said the ICA in a statement released on Wam.

"This process helps service authorities to verify the effectiveness of the issued card in case the printed card is not available."

Services and businesses that require Emirates ID cards have been made aware of the move and instructed to accept the digital version, said the ICA.

People can also download a digital copy of their Emirates ID by signing into the UAE Pass app.

