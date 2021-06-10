UAE residents asked to use digital Emirates IDs until they receive new cards

They can download soft copies from the ICA app while system is being updated

Emirates ID cards under production. Personal data is uploaded to the chip. Victor Besa / The National
Emirates ID cards under production. Personal data is uploaded to the chip. Victor Besa / The National

Residents renewing their Emirates IDs can use a digital copy of their card until they receive the new printed version, authorities said on Thursday.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship said its system was being upgraded to produce the next generation of printed cards and passports.

The digital copy, which is an identical version of the card, is available on the ICA UAE Smart app, which can be downloaded for free from the Apple and Android stores.

Read More

The Al Hosn app has been recently updated to act as the national e-register of the Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE.  Pawan Singh / The NationalUAE vaccination campaign: how to book an appointment as health officials extend inoculation drive

Financial institutions gear up to integrate UAE Pass

"The electronic version can be used via QR Code scanning technology, to enable immediate reading of the card. It is automatically generated when entering the customer’s document wallet in the smart application," said the ICA in a statement released on Wam.

"This process helps service authorities to verify the effectiveness of the issued card in case the printed card is not available."

Services and businesses that require Emirates ID cards have been made aware of the move and instructed to accept the digital version, said the ICA.

People can also download a digital copy of their Emirates ID by signing into the UAE Pass app.

Professors who got the UAE golden visa - in pictures

Published: June 10, 2021 07:57 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?

Beyond The Headlines
Iata will launch its travel pass app in the "next few weeks", Willie Walsh, director-general of Iata, said at a June 10 press briefing. Courtesy Iata. 

Iata Travel Pass app to go live within 'weeks'

Aviation
St Ives, Cornwall, is just a mile away from the G7 summit venue at Carbis Bay. AP

What the leaders will be eating at G7 dinners

World
So here it is, then. The 2022 Land Cruiser has arrived. All photos courtesy Toyota

New Toyota Land Cruiser unveiled: the dune-buster is back

Motoring
The Sky Train currently under development by uSky Transport FZE in Sharjah. Antonie Robertson / The National. 

Firm behind Sharjah's electric sky pods unveils plan for Dubai network

Transport
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read