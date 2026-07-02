Indian passport services move to Dubai consulate and Abu Dhabi embassy

India's embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulate in Dubai are handling passport services for Indian residents as a temporary measure from Thursday.

The embassy said limited services for passports, visas and attestation would be available at both locations. The change is due to a transition to a new outsourced service provider.

Indian authorities announced the interim changes on social media and said updates would be provided on official government channels.

The new arrangements are available only for walk-in applicants on a first-come-first-serve basis between 9am and 12.30pm.

Passport fee increase

Charges must be paid in cash and applicants have been asked to bring the exact amount after checking the fees on the embassy and consulate websites.

Applicants are also requested to fill in an application form before arriving and to ensure they bring all relevant documents.

Only the applicant will be allowed into the embassy and consulate to avoid crowding, except for cases where the presence of parents is mandatory, for example, for applications for minors.

Indian authorities also announced a rise in fees for new passports and the reissuing of passport documents.

Passport fees have increased from July 1 and these apply to applicants globally.

The fee for a new passport or reissuing of a passport with 36 pages is Dh460 from Dh285 and goes up to Dh1,080 from Dh665 if a passport with 60 pages is damaged or lost.

The fees for passports and related services were last revised in 2012, Indian officials said.

There are about 4.5 million Indians living in the UAE, making it the largest community in the country.