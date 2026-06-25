UAE extends visa-on-arrival programme to citizens of six countries

The UAE on Thursday extended its visa-on-arrival programme to include citizens of six more countries in an effort to ease travel rules, boost tourism and bolster diplomatic ties.

Nationals from Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya and South Africa and family members will be able to apply for 14-day and 60-day visas.

They must hold a residence permit issued by the US, the UK, an EU member state, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand or Canada.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the decision was aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, forging closer economic ties with the nations and expanding opportunities for their citizens to visit the Emirates.

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs welcomed the move for its citizens. “The visa-on-arrival privilege extended to Filipino citizens by the UAE is in view of the excellent bilateral relations between the Philippines and the UAE,” the department said.

The UAE is home to one of the world's largest overseas Filipino communities, with an estimated 660,000 Filipinos living and working across the country.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship and Ports Security (ICP) said the 14-day visas could be extended once the visitor has arrived in the UAE.

The 60-day visa covers a single stay and is not extendable. Once the visas expire, the permit holder is required to leave the country. Overstayers face fines of Dh50 per day.

The 14-day visa costs Dh100 and the 60-day visa costs Dh250.