UAE extends its visa on arrival programme for Indians

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">The UAE</a> has expanded its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/23/uae-tourist-visas-here-are-the-latest-updates-for-travellers/" target="_blank">visa-on-arrival</a> scheme for Indians to include those with valid visas, residence permits or Green Cards from six new countries. Previously it was the case that Indian visitors with proof of residence in only the EU, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank">the US</a> or the UK would automatically <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/04/pakistan-envoy-urges-citizens-to-abide-by-uae-visit-visa-rules-or-risk-being-sent-home/" target="_blank">qualify for a visa</a> on arrival. Now that has been extended to those with "a valid visa, residence permit or green card" from Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, state news agency Wam reported. Visitors from India to the UAE, who are not residents in countries on the approved nations list, have to supply information to authorities in advance of being <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/05/a-closer-look-uae-visa-amnesty-explained/" target="_blank">granted a visa.</a> Indian passport holders who are eligible for the preapproved visa on arrival can apply either through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security or through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai website, by first creating an account. "This initiative aims to boost tourism, attract top talent, skilled workers and entrepreneurs, and further solidify the UAE's position as a leading global hub," reported Wam. "A six-month passport validity and payment of prescribed fees are required in accordance with the applicable regulations."