A Closer Look: UAE visa amnesty explained

<b>In A Closer Look, </b><i><b>The National</b></i><b> provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week</b> A major humanitarian initiative has begun in the UAE, where thousands of people with visa-related fines are set to be given a clean slate to either resume work or leave the country. The two-month overstay <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/01/uae-visa-amnesty-begins-as-thousands-expected-to-line-up-to-legalise-stay/" target="_blank">visa amnesty</a> began on Sunday and will run until the end of October. Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to <i>The National's</i> Ali Al Shouk to find out who is eligible for the amnesty and where they can apply, as well as hear the stories of those who found themselves in desperate need of the initiative. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/02/thousands-of-uae-jobs-available-for-visa-offenders/" target="_blank"><b>Thousands of jobs available for UAE visa amnesty workers</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/05/visa-overstayers-detained-or-facing-arrest-can-win-amnesty-reprieve-dubai-official-says/" target="_blank"><b>Jailed visa offenders can win reprieve as part of amnesty</b></a>