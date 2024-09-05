Jailed visa offenders can win reprieve as part of amnesty

People jailed or detained for visa offences can benefit from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/01/uae-visa-amnesty-begins-as-thousands-expected-to-line-up-to-legalise-stay/" target="_blank">UAE amnesty</a>, a senior official has said, with a view to letting them leave the country. Dr Ali Humaid bin Khatam, senior advocate general and head of naturalisation and residency prosecution for Dubai Public Prosecution, also said those who have arrest warrants issued against them are eligible. “Detainees under investigation for absconding or overstaying can apply for amnesty,” Dr Khatam told <i>The National.</i> “We have directions from Dubai’s Attorney General to help violators and help them with the process. “The detainees will be allowed to go to amnesty centres to get an exit pass without paying overstaying fines or facing legal consequences.” Once their paperwork is finalised, they must return to the detention centre where they were placed to allow prosecutors to close their case. However, this will not apply to those caught by the authorities after September 1, when the two-month amnesty began. Even visa overstayers who have been issued arrest warrants will be allowed to benefit from the amnesty “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/29/uae-visa-amnesty-violators-reassured/" target="_blank">without fear</a>”, Dr Khatam said. He urged detainees to use the amnesty to return to their home countries. “It’s a unique opportunity for all nationalities. Don’t wait until the last day of the amnesty,” he said. However, those who entered the country illegally or have deportation cases from GCC countries cannot apply for amnesty. Serious criminal offenders and those with unresolved legal disputes not covered under the amnesty are not eligible. It only applies to those who have overstayed their visa, or absconded from their sponsors. Children born without documentation are also eligible. However, those caught with similar breaches after September 1 cannot apply for amnesty. Officials have confirmed that those leaving the country during the amnesty will not result in an entry ban and those who successfully obtain an amnesty can return to the UAE. The initiative will deliver a crucial lifeline to those who have amassed fines, totalling tens of thousands of dirhams in some instances. According to UAE law, the penalty for overstaying a visa is calculated at Dh50 ($13.60) a day for tourists and residents. In Abu Dhabi, Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) centres in Al Dhafra, Sweihan, Al Maqam and Al Shahamah, as well as typing centres recognised by the authority will process documents. In Dubai, people can approach 86 Amer service centres across the emirate or Al Awir Centre. People who arrived in the UAE on a visit visa have been asked to approach the ICP centres to collect fingerprint scans. On the first day of the initiative, more than 1,000 people applied in Dubai to change their status or leave the country.