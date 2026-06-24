Filipinos with US, EU and other visas can now get UAE visa on arrival

Filipino citizens holding a green card from the US, as well as valid visas or residence permits from a number of other countries will be eligible for a visa on arrival in the UAE from June 25.

The announcement was made by the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs, which said the arrangement applies to holders of Philippine passports who possess the requisite documents issued by the US, European Union member states, Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Canada and New Zealand.

Eligible travellers will be able to obtain a visa on arrival at UAE entry points without applying for one in advance.

The UAE is home to one of the world's largest overseas Filipino community. Leslie Pableo for The National. Info

Under the new rules, travellers can choose between a 14-day visa on arrival costing Dh100 or a 60-day visa costing Dh250. The 14-day visa may be extended once for an additional 14 days for a fee of Dh250, while the 60-day visa is not extendable.

“The visa-on-arrival privilege extended to Filipino citizens by the UAE is in view of the excellent bilateral relations between the Philippines and the UAE,” the Department of Foreign Affair said in a statement.

The UAE is home to one of the world's largest overseas Filipino communities, with an estimated 660,000 Filipinos living and working across the country.