UAE announces 30-day overstay fine grace period for travellers affected by Iran war

The UAE on Thursday said it was providing a 30-day grace period to allow people stranded in the Emirates due to the Iran war to settle their visa status or exit the country without facing fines.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) introduced an overstay fine amnesty in March after Iran's attacks on the UAE led to widespread travel disruption.

The ruling applied to financial penalties which would have been incurred from Saturday, February 28, when the UAE closed its airspace in response to the launch of strikes from Iran.

The exemptions applied to those who entered the UAE on visit or tourist visas, holders of exit permits and residents who cancelled their residency visa in preparation for departure.

The ICP said the grace period was introduced on June 10 and would remain in place until July 9. It said the decision had been made to give people affected by the conflict sufficient time to comply with the country's residency and visit visa rules.

The ICP confirmed those wishing to work and reside in the country can adjust their status within the specified period, while those wishing to leave can travel directly within the period.

The authority said visa penalties had been lifted as a humanitarian gesture to offer a reprieve to those facing "extraordinary circumstances".

It said that period of instability which prompted the measures were no longer in place.

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority announced the full resumption of air traffic operations in the country on May 2.

The US and Iran on Thursday signed an interim agreement aimed at ending their latest war and setting out a 60-day framework for a broader settlement, in a deal that immediately halts hostilities and opens the Strait of Hormuz to shipping.

The deal was signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirming key details of the agreement.

The UK on Thursday removed the UAE from a list of countries that citizens are advised against travelling to, after the US and Iran signed a peace deal to end the regional war.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) also updated its advice for Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain. Announcing its changes, the FCDO said it “no longer advises against all but essential travel” to those countries.